Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and keynumbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Hereare this week’s picks.
Mashaun Estridge
The Dixie junior stopped all eight shots she faced against Desert Hills to help the Flyers girls’ soccer team post a 1-0 victory Thursday. It was her first shutout of the season. That came after a 3-2 win over Snow Canyon on Tuesday, and the Warriors’ two goals came on a PK and an own goal.
Haley Baldwin
The Mountain Crest senior has been on quite a roll for the Mustangs volleyball team. She put down 11 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Grantsville on Tuesday then smacked 12 kills in a 3-0 win over Roy on Thursday. She added three service aces against the Royals. It was Baldwin’s third consecutive match with at least 11 kills.
Sadie Sargent
The North Summit senior continued her successful season by winning Friday’s 2-mile Murray Invitational at Murray Park. The defending Class 2A state champion covered the course in 17 minutes, 7.50 seconds. Weber’s McKenna Lee, who was second in last year’s Class 5A state meet, was second in 17:13.30.
1
The Ogden football team’s current streak. And it’s a winning streak. The Tigers ended their 36-game losing streak with a 28-19 win over Carbon on Friday. Ogden enters a week on a winning note for the first time since knocking off Ben Lomond 20-17 on Sept. 27, 3013.
23
The number of strokes under par for the Lone Peak boys’ golf team on its way to winning Wednesday’s Region 4 tournament at Mountain View Golf Course. Josh Rooker and Zach Jones shared medalist honors with 6-under 66s. Parker Reese fired a 67, Max Brenchley a 68, while Taft Lewis and Phil Platt both carded 71s.
240
The number of rushing yards for Carbon senior Nate Olson in his team’s 28-19 loss to Ogden on Friday. He carried 36 times and scored two touchdowns in the loss.
32.6
The average number of yards covered on Roy quarterback Jaxson Dart’s seven completions. He completed 7 of his 9 attempts for 228 yards and four TDs in a 49-20 win over Bonneville on Friday.