Class 6A
1. American Fork (9-0) • Easily handled Westlake 5-2 in its only match of the week. Next up is the big test at Pleasant Grove.
2. Pleasant Grove (6-2-1) • Upended Lone Peak 3-2 before settling for a scoreless draw at Westlake. Vikings need to beat American Fork at home if they want to have a shot at winning Region 4.
3. Herriman (8-2) • The Mustangs are winners of seven straight, including a pair of 8-0 wins this week. Copper Hills is coming to town with payback on its mind.
4. Syracuse (8-1) • The run finally is over for the Titans after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Layton this week. They’ll be looking to bounce back against Fremont before a tough road match at Northridge.
5. Copper Hills (6-1-2) • The Grizzlies are back in the rankings after smashing Taylorsville 8-0. Riverton is up next before the big showdown at Herriman.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon (8-1) • From unranked to top dog in a few short weeks, the Chargers have upended previously undefeated Brighton and Timpview during that span. One more test at Alta next week before the schedule slows down.
2. Skyline (8-0-1) • The Eagles, the last undefeated team in the classification, just keep gliding along after a 5-0 win at Highland. Next up is a road match at Murray before taking on East at home.
3. Timpview (7-1) • The run is over for the defending champions after getting knocked off by Corner Canyon 4-2 on their home field. It doesn’t get any easier for the Thunderbirds as a three-game road streak gets started at Jordan.
4. Brighton (7-2) • The Bengals are reeling after suffering two consecutive defeats to Corner Canyon and Alta. They need to bounce back at Cottonwood before an angry Timpview comes to town.
5. Timpanogos (5-1-1) • The Timberwolves are undefeated in their last four matches, including a 2-0 win against Provo. They have a tough week ahead with Wasatch and Skyridge on the schedule.
Class 4A
1. Bonneville (6-1-1) • The big showdown against Park City was put on hold due to the Uintah fire, so the Lakers took out their frustrations on Ben Lomond in an 8-0 victory. Next up is a pair of road games at Stansbury and Tooele.
2. Snow Canyon (5-2-1) • The Warriors fell from their perch after suffering their first loss in five matches in a 3-2 defeat at Dixie. Another tough road game at Hurricane is up next before Pine View comes to town.
3. Park City (4-2) • Took care of business against Juan Diego 3-1 after the Bonneville game was canceled. Important home game next week against Ogden.
4. Spanish Fork (5-1-1) • The Dons, undefeated in their last six and winners of their last five, storm into the rankings with wins over Orem and Payson. Tough road game next week against second-place Salem Hills.
5. Dixie (4-2-2) • The Flyers have won four of their last five games and are undefeated in their last six after upending former No. 1 Snow Canyon and Desert Hills. Only one match next week with Cedar City coming to town.
Class 3A
1. Manti (6-1-1) • The Templars move into the top spot after throttling previously ranked Emery 8-0. North Sanpete is up next before heading to Grand County.
2. Delta (6-2-1) • The Rabbits are winners of five straight after taking down Carbon and Maeser Prep this week. Two road games next week at Providence Hall and Juab.
3. South Summit (5-2-2) • Rough start to region play for the Wildcats with losses to Summit Academy and Morgan. Huge game next week against Grantsville could get them back on track.
4. Grantsville (5-1) • The Cowboys also suffered a hiccup in their region opener against Judge Memorial. A win at South Summit would have them sitting pretty in Region 13.
5. Morgan (5-5) • After taking their lumps against some really stiff competition early in the season, the preseason schedule is paying dividends after the Trojans knocked off former No. 1 South Summit to stay perfect in region. Another good game is up next with Summit Academy coming to town.
Class 2A
1. Rowland Hall (7-0) • Outscored its opponents 26-0 this week in wins over North Summit and APA Draper. Only one match next week at Utah Military Academy.
2. Waterford (5-1-1) • The Ravens are winners of three straight after racking up a pair of 8-0 victories against APA Draper and the Utah Military Academy. Next up is a road game at APA West Valley.
3. Parowan (5-2) • The Rams are winners of five straight after knocking off Millard 3-2. One match next week against Gunnison Valley.
4. Gunnison Valley (2-3-1) • The Bulldogs should be well rested for their match against Parowan before hosting Beaver later in the week.
5. Millard (1-4-2) • The Eagles gave Parowan a good game but ultimately fell 3-2. Next up is Beaver before hitting the road at North Sevier.