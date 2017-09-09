Sandy • Compared to last season’s memorable 91-83 Jordan win at Taylorsville, the Beetdiggers’ 49-33 thrashing of the Warriors on Friday was a defensive struggle.
Still, first-year Jordan coach Kaleo Teriipa expressed optimism that a young defense at a school known more for its offense may be improving.
“It took a while for our offense and a while for our defense to get going,” said the affable coach, who was serenaded by students with a chorus of Happy Birthday. “We have a young defense. Defense has been a struggle, but we are getting there.”
JORDAN 49, TAYLORSVILLE 33
• Crew Wakley rushes for three touchdowns and 173 yards and passes for another 183 yards to lead Jordan to a 3-1 mark.
• Dane Leituala throws three touchdown passes and adds a 50-yard rushing TD to lead Taylorsville, which drops to 2-2.
• Jake Shaver rushes for four touchdowns for Jordan.
The homecoming win didn’t start well for the Beetdiggers, who went three-and-out to begin the game, then saw Taylorsville quarterback Dane Leituala toss a 32-yard touchdown pass on the Warriors’ first offensive play.
But it didn’t take long for Jordan quarterback Crew Wakley and running back Jake Shaver to get rolling.
Shaver put Jordan on the board before Leituala hit a pretty 25-yard scoring pass to Keanu Spencer for the Warriors’ last lead.
Then Wakley had a scoring run and Shaver added another. Jordan would not trail again, though Leituala, one of the state’s finest dual-threat quarterbacks as a junior, kept Taylorsville within striking distance.
In the end, Wakley rushed 14 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns while completing 10 of 19 passes for 183 yards.
Shaver added 18 rushes for 81 yards and four touchdowns.
“It wasn’t quite as fast as last year,” Wakley said moments before Jordan fans enjoyed a great Homecoming fireworks show. “We like to put up points. Our defense did a good job getting us momentum early.”
Leituala finished with 139 yards and three touchdowns and led a strong Warriors rushing attack that went for 204 yards.
In the end, Jordan had just a little bit too much defense.