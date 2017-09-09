Provo • Timpview punt returner Peyton Madsen was the catalyst in getting his team out to fast start and ultimately was a leader both on special teams and defensively.
Madsen’s efforts helped the Thunderbirds hand crosstown rival Provo its first defeat of the season, a 29-20 decision.
Special teams was the story for both teams in the first half. Provo could not manage to get its offense into Thunderbird territory and often was forced to punt. Timpview clamped down and rushed Provo quarterback Bryce Orton often, not giving an inch to the Bulldogs offense.
A Madsen punt return to the Provo 2-yard line led to a short touchdown run by Jake Briggs. A 2-point conversion made it 8-0 in favor of the Thunderbirds.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Timpview punt returner Peyton Madsen had two long punt returns deep into Bulldogs territory in the first half that resulted in two quick scores. Madsen also recovered an onside kick and was a vocal leader for his team.
Madsen once again used his legs to put his team in good position by returning a punt to the Bulldogs’ 15 early in the second quarter.
Not only did Madsen do his part on special teams, he also recovered an onside kick, made several timely tackles and was a vocal leader throughout the game.
“This week we focused a lot on special teams,” Madsen said. “My goal is to always get into the end zone every time I touch the ball.”
Timpview looked like it might pull away early. But a Timpivew fumble in the end zone resulted in a turnover In the second quarter.
Provo would catch another break later when it intercepted in the end zone to thwart another Thunderbirds drive.
The Bulldogs offense finally started making noise later in the second half when Orton connected with three different receivers on touchdown passes. But the deficit was too big.
“All week we were intense because we knew they would come for our number, so we practiced harder than we maybe normally would have,” Madsen said.
Provo suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 3-1. For Timpview, it was the Thunderbirds’ first victory at home.