Layton • Weber opened a few eyes when it upset Roy in Week 2. After taking care of business against Northridge in a 33-0 road win Friday night, the Warriors won’t be sneaking up on anyone.
“This feels even better because people were sleeping on us,” Weber receiver Hudson Schenck said. “We just out-toughed them tonight and we just kept pounding. It feels really good.”
After the offensive line and tailback Carter Green wore down the Northridge defense, Schenck delivered the knockout punches. The 123-pound junior hauled in a pair of touchdowns receptions in the first half.
“Their safeties were just a little flat-footed at first,” Schenck said. “I knew I was going to be able to run past them. My quarterback just placed those balls perfectly, and I just went up and got them.”
WEBER 33, NORTHRIDGE 0
• Quarterback Austin Bartholomew throws three touchdown passes, including two to receiver Hudson Schenck.
• Weber tailback Carter Green leads all rushers with 100 yards on 20 carries.
• Northridge quarterback Colby Browning comes down out of the stands and suits up at halftime after quarterbacks Jackson Murphy and Boston Musgrave go down with injuries.
Not to be outdone by his receiver, quarterback Austin Bartholomew had an incredibly efficient night, finishing with 17 completions on 21 attempts for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
“We got into a groove early,” Bartholomew said. “That always helps. From there it just all fell into place for us.”
After getting into his groove by completing seven passes for 65 yards, Bartholomew took his first deep shot of the night when he connected with Schenck on a 33-yarder on fourth-and-long. Then he found Schenck again with less than a minute left in the first half and facing third-and-long for a 23-yarder to give the Warriors a 24-0 halftime lead.
“I always think we can connect on something like that,” Bartholomew said about the long passes. “I try not to think about the down and distances. I just put the ball up there and let my guy go make a play. [Schenck] is a fantastic receiver. He’s a super shifty kid with great hands. I can’t say enough about him.”
With quarterbacks Jackson Murphy and Boston Musgrave out of the game due to injury, Northridge was dealt the task of trying to move the ball in the second half with sophomore signal caller Colby Browning. His first drive summed up the night for the Knights. He fumbled and was sacked before a snap flew over his head and out of the end zone for a Weber safety.
Weber ended the night with a 16-yard touchdown run by Colton Jones to move the Warriors to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 1.
“We’re feeling good,” Bartholomew said. “This was a good momentum builder. We just want to keep this rolling and keep the defense going like it is.”