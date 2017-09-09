Kearns seemingly had control of the game early, but it was Olympus that entered the locker room at halftime with a 21-14 lead. The Cougars gift wrapped several packages in the form of a fake punt attempt and two fumbles. It appeared that the Titans would cash in on the first until wide receiver Jake Hodgson dropped an open touchdown pass as Kearns dodged a bullet. The Cougars wouldn’t escape unscathed on their next two miscues, however.