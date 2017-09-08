West Jordan • The West Jordan Jaguars were primed for a big game Thursday night after playing their first three games on the road and waiting years for an artificial turf.
It didn’t take long for the celebration to begin.
After stopping Hunter on the Wolverines’ first drive, West Jordan scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage on the new turf when junior quarterback Oakley Kopp hit Danson Omar on a little screen pass that the receiver turned into a 65-yard touchdown.
That set the tone for a 28-8 win over Hunter and helped the Jaguars even their season record at 2-2.
“All week we have been talking about this is our first-ever game on the turf and we needed to represent it,” said Kopp, who was injured in the fourth quarter. “We need to remind people that when they come on to our field, they are going to get something. So when we scored on that first play, that’s exactly what we wanted to do all week.”
Jaguars coach Mike Meifu offered similar sentiments.
“Our guys have been waiting to play a game on this turf,” he said. “We had three away games and they have gone through a lot this summer. To be on this field was special. Our guys were fired up about it and they played great.”
WEST JORDAN 28, HUNTER 8
• West Jordan celebrates its new turf by scoring on its first play from scrimmage, a 65-yard screen pass play from Oakley Kopp to Danson Omar.
• The Jaguars stop Hunter on three fourth-down plays in the second half, including two fourth-and-1 plays.
• Wolverines sophomore quarterback Desean Cash throws an 11-yard touchdown to Mason Familiar for Hunter’s only score.
Kopp had a big night, hitting Omar on a 54-yard touchdown pass and Preston Michaelsen on a 27-yard scoring pass. Carl Jarom Odom added a 1-yard TD run.
Hunter, however, was in the game much of the night.
The Wolverines cut the Jaguars lead to 14-8 in the second quarter when sharp-looking sophomore quarterback Deasean Cash hit Mason Familiar on an 8-yard scoring pass and Pailate Makakona added the 2-point conversion.
Hunter really could have made things interesting except for some big second-half stops by the West Jordan defense.
The Jaguars gave up two interceptions but managed to stop Hunter on three fourth-down plays, including two fourth-and-1s.
While Kopp was impressive before suffering that knee injury late in the game, it was the West Jordan defense that kept Hunter from getting any kind of hope.