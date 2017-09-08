Skyridge at Viewmont, 7 p.m.
The Falcons have rolled in their first three games, outscoring opponents 143-18. The defense posted a shutout against Roy in Week 3. Viewmont, which also boasts a 3-0 record, has been leaning on the ground game to move the ball. Senior running back Cameron Brown has rushed for 355 yards and three scores to lead the way. He’s added three catches for 17 yards and a TD. The teams didn’t face each other last year, Skyridge’s inaugural campaign, but with the way the teams are playing early in the season, this is a possible Class 5A playoff preview.
TribPreps coverage • Mark Jones
Snow Canyon at Dixie, 7 p.m.
The Warriors are off to a 3-0 start, winning each game by at least 20 points. QB Austin Staheli leads the offensive attack, having thrown for 567 yards and five TDs. The Warriors defense only has allowed 745 yards of total offense in the three games, and opponents are averaging 12.3 points per game. That defense will get its stiffest test of the season this week when it travels to Dixie. The Flyers boast one of the best offenses in the state. QB Jacob Barben is averaging 425 yards passing per game. He’s already thrown for 14 TDs to help Dixie also start 3-0. His top two targets have been Hobbs Nyberg (560 yards, 9 TDs) and Payden Harrah (424 yards, 2 TDs). Dixie has won three of the last five meetings between these Region 9 rivals.
Kearns at Olympus, 7 p.m.
The Cougars are getting the job done on the ground. Senior Sese Felila is averaging 5.9 yards per carry while helping Kearns start 3-0. He has gained 273 yards and scored three TDs. QB Isaac Matua is delivering with his arm and legs. He’s thrown for 118 yards and a score while running for 101 yards and two scores. Olympus, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Brighton, so the Titans will be hungry to get back into the win column. The Olympus offense hummed along in the first two games, scoring a combined 107 points in wins over Cottonwood and Granger. But Brighton limited Olympus to 10 points in a Week 3 loss. QB Harrison Creer’s stats took a hit against the Bengals after throwing for five TDs in each of the first two games. The mobile and elusive senior will need another big game to hand the Cougars their first loss. Kearns will be trying to avenge losses to the Titans the last two seasons.
Ogden at Carbon, 7 p.m.
Victory will be tasted by a program that’s been thirsty for a win for far too long. The teams have lost a combined 56 consecutive games — 36 by Ogden, 20 by Carbon. Senior Nate Olson leads the Dinos’ offensive attack, having rushed for 270 yards and two TDs on 57 carries. Carson White has scored two TDs — one rushing, one passing — in each of the Tigers’ last two games.
Corner Canyon at Orem, 7 p.m.
The Chargers have outscored opponents 137-31 on their way to a 3-0 start. QB Zach Wilson, a Boise State commit, is averaging 383.3 yards passing per game and thrown for 10 TDs. He’s added 221 yards and five scores on the ground. His favorite passing target has been Colton Lawson, who has reeled in 19 passes for 350 yards and two TDs. Freshman Noah Kjar also has caught 19 passes for 310 yards and three TDs. But don’t sleep on the Chargers defense. Corner Canyon has recorded 14 sacks, led by three apiece from Brad Finley and Mikey Petty. Orem (2-1) will present an interesting test. The Tigers’ offense has put up 97 points over the last two weeks in wins over California opponents. Orem’s main offensive weapon has been junior receiver Puka Nacua. He’s caught 29 passes for 440 yards and six TDs. QB Cooper Legas has provided a dual threat, throwing for 886 yards and running for 257.
TribPreps coverage • Eric Butler
Provo at Timpview, 7 p.m.
Style points don’t count. It’s all about the record, and the Bulldogs are 3-0. They squeaked out a 13-6 win in the opener then blew out (by their standards) Westlake 23-14 before needing six overtimes to subdue Riverton. That’s 3-0. The offensive numbers aren’t gaudy. In fact, the Bulldogs only have gained 748 yards on offense. But again, 3-0 is all that matters. Bryce Orton has thrown for 459 yards and four TDs, while running for 189 yards and another four scores. Timpview also took down a California opponent last week, besting Del Oro 30-13. The Thunderbirds defense limited Del Oro to 57 yards rushing on 15 carries and intercepted two passes. If the Bulldogs want to get the better of their in-town rival, they’re going to have to reverse a troubling trend. Timpview has won the rivalry game the last five years by an average score of 46.4-8.2.