The Cougars are getting the job done on the ground. Senior Sese Felila is averaging 5.9 yards per carry while helping Kearns start 3-0. He has gained 273 yards and scored three TDs. QB Isaac Matua is delivering with his arm and legs. He’s thrown for 118 yards and a score while running for 101 yards and two scores. Olympus, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Brighton, so the Titans will be hungry to get back into the win column. The Olympus offense hummed along in the first two games, scoring a combined 107 points in wins over Cottonwood and Granger. But Brighton limited Olympus to 10 points in a Week 3 loss. QB Harrison Creer’s stats took a hit against the Bengals after throwing for five TDs in each of the first two games. The mobile and elusive senior will need another big game to hand the Cougars their first loss. Kearns will be trying to avenge losses to the Titans the last two seasons.