Bountiful • Viewmont running back Cameron Brown earned perhaps the best honor he ever could have envisioned before he even played a down during this, his senior season for the Vikings football team.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound weight room grinder and self-proclaimed destroyer of the menu at In-N-Out Burger was asked to join his offensive linemen for their weekly meals, which are strictly invitation-only.
“Every Wednesday, we’ll go to [offensive line coach Dean Layton’s] house and we’ll have a big barbecue,” Brown said before racing home from an evening practice to make it in time for dinner. “It’s usually ribs, chicken or sometimes steak or burgers, hot dogs.”
Invitees are expected to bring their own contribution to the potluck. Brown, who gained 20 value-added pounds and improved his track sprinter’s speed in the offseason, says he has found a go-to.
“I like to bring Crazy Bread from Little Caesar’s,” he said. “They all love that.”
The meals — and likely the fellowship and camaraderie — have paid off.
CAMERON BROWN
School • Viewmont
Year • Senior
Position • Running back
Season stats • 55 carries, 355 yards, 3 TDs
The Vikings are 3-0 following a 24-13 victory over Green Canyon last Friday where Brown, who leads the team in rushing, scored two touchdowns.
Brown remembered the closing minutes of their Week 1 victory over Northridge as a decisive moment for the Vikings’ early success. A last-minute touchdown drive that began inside the Vikings’ 30-yard line provided the winning margin and set the stage for a season that has been a long time coming.
“That was when we all clicked,” Brown said. “Viewmont hasn’t been 3-0 in a long time, so I think that’s been a big confidence booster for the whole team.”
While Vikings fourth-year coach Scott Ditty is pleased with three wins to open the season, he feels it is the lessons of the previous three seasons that have led the Vikings to this point.
“I hesitate to pat ourselves on the back too much,” Ditty said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but what has gone well is that our guys really believe they can win. And that was a big part of changing the culture here.
“We’ve already faced some pretty good adversity in our first three games, but our players have really responded and have overcome what they’ve been faced with. They always believe they’re going to pull out the win.”
Alongside experienced quarterback Davis Weir and a strong offensive line, Brown has made quite an impact in his first season as the starting running back.
“He’s become a leader on our offense,” said wide receiver and fellow senior Jackson Barber, who leads the team in catches and receiving yards. “He lets us know that we can be stronger and we can overpower other teams.”
The threat of the run game has opened up the pass for Weir, Barber and a host of other weapons.
Brown, who also wrestles and excels in the 100- and 200-meter sprints while occasionally throwing shot put, made two trips to the weight room most days and gained the requisite muscle and improved speed in preparation to become the featured running back.
The amount of food he ate was only part of his successful approach to his final high school season.
“I’m able to take the hits and not get injured,” he said. “It also has helped power-wise.”
The Vikings, who host fellow undefeated Skyridge on Friday night, will try to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2006.