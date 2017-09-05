1 of 22 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest students listen to the National Anthem before the game at Hillcrest Hi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands as they walk ont... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest students and parents listen to the National Anthem before the game at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Signs from other area high schools hang on the wall before the game at Hillcrest... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams listen to the National Anth... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest students during a moment of silence for Hillcrest football coach Cazzi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Hillcrest and Highland football teams hold hands during a remembr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Tyson Flores (5) Highland's Marion Jones (2) and other members of th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Richard Tialavea (8) makes a touchdown catch past Hillcrest's Bassel ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Colton White (18) celebrates a fumble recovery during the game at Hil... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Cole Peterson (4) runs the ball past Hillcrest's Bassel Tekarli (21) ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Trayton Keyes (23) returns the opening kick-off for a touchdown durin... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Matthew Parkin (24) runs for a touchdown past Hillcrest's Will Hutchi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Richard Tialavea (8) and Highland's Marion Jones (2) celebrate Tialav... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Alex Cardona (3) scores a touchdown past Highland's Travis Boyce (22... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Cole Peterson (4) passes over Hillcrest's Jordan Dunn (10) during the... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highland's Tevita Pupu'a (51) Highland's Jonathan Bulalaque (5) and Highland's Ri... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Tyson Flores (5) passes the ball during the game at Hillcrest High S... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hillcrest's Alex Cardona (3) runs the ball past Highland's KJ Pakofe (68) during...