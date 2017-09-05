The family of late Hillcrest football coach Cazzie Brown put out a video statement Tuesday thanking the community that has supported them through his death.

“We wanted to take a second to tell everyone how thankful we are for all of you and how proud we are of my husband and their father for the amazing community that he built,” Heather Brown said in her first public statement since Cazzie‘s death. ”All of his time and all of his work was worth it. Thank you so much. We love all of you.”

Cazzie Brown, a beloved teacher and football coach, died Aug. 27 of complications from a virus. Hillcrest held a candlelight vigil the following Monday, dedicated a football game to him that Friday and hosted his celebration of life Saturday. All three events took place on the football field, where many of Cazzie’s players have said he helped change their lives.

