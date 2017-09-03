Note: All records are from best of five matches.
Class 6A
1. Lone Peak (2-0) • Four-set win on road against Park City set up Knights for region opener with Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
2. Pleasant Grove (2-0) • Vikings set table for showdown at Lone Peak by sweeping Skyridge.
3. Bingham (4-0) • A 3-0 win at Fremont is followed by another sweep of Woods Cross two days later.
4. American Fork (3-0) • Cavemen cruise by Springville in three; next up is road trip to Murray on Thursday.
5. Syracuse (0-0) • Unbeaten run through Skyline tournament, but Titans play first regular-length match Wednesday at Clearfield.
Class 5A
1. Bountiful (3-0) • Early season sweeps continue for Braves, who bring the brooms to Layton and Fremont.
2. Box Elder (3-0) • Bees ease by Weber in three straight; next at Sky View on Wednesday.
3. Corner Canyon (1-1) • Madison Brunatti swats 11 kills as Chargers dismiss Riverton in three.
4. Skyridge (2-1) • After loss at Pleasant Grove, Falcons take aim at No. 1 Bountiful on Wednesday.
5. Timpview (1-0) • Thunderbirds head to Riverton on Tuesday for first road action of the year.
Class 4A
1. Spanish Fork (2-0) • Dons beat previous No. 1 Dixie in four, then whip Orem in three.
2. Dixie (3-1) • Valiant try by Flyers at Spanish Fork but ultimately suffer a four-set loss to the Dons.
3. Desert Hills (1-1) • Madison Clark gets a dozen kills, Halle Sonju adds 11 in 3-1 win over Cedar City.
4. Snow Canyon (2-1) • Warriors fall to Enterprise but bounce back behind 21 kills from Sammi Johnston to bounce Pine View in four.
5. Uintah (1-0) • Utes pick up impressive road win over Union; matches against Orem and Salem Hills on tap.
Class 3A
1. Morgan (2-0) • Fifteen kills for senior Marcie Stapley as Trojans cruise past Layton
2. North Sanpete (3-0) • Hawks blow by Manti in three straight; host Emery on Thursday.
3. Union (2-1) • Cougars get stung at home by Class 4A Uintah before sweeping Carbon.
4. Delta (3-0) • Kaylee Nielson hits eight kills as Rabbits cruise by Maeser Prep.
5. San Juan (1-0) • Broncos hit the road next week for region opener at South Sevier
Class 2A
1. North Summit (1-2) • Region play begins for defending state champions this week with Tuesday trip to Duchesne.
2. Enterprise (1-1) • Ronnie Robinson crushes 21 kills to help Wolves beat Snow Canyon in four.
3. Duchesne (0-0) • Eagles finally get under way in regular-length matches by hosting No. 1 North Summit on Tuesday.
4. Millard (2-1) • Providence Hall no match for Eagles, who next go to Parowan on Tuesday.
5. Kanab (1-1) • Cowboys have no trouble sweeping Gunnison Valley to start league play.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch (5-0) • All of the Bobcats’ matches have ended in sweeps; next up a Tuesday match at Valley.
2. Rich (4-3) • Rebels’ first match against Utah opponent a 3-1 victory Friday against Mountain Crest.
3. Monticello (0-1) • Region play begins for Buckaroos with matches at Green River and Monument Valley.
4. Milford (2-0) • Tigers beat back Parowan in four sets; Piute next up.
5. Tabiona (4-1) • Intermountain Christian goes down in three straight to open region schedule.