Class 6A
1. Bingham (3-0) • Ryan Wood throws a pair of touchdowns and Miners thump Herriman 34-0.
2. East (2-1) • Leopards regroup after Bingham loss and beat Saguaro (Ariz.) 35-14 in Scottsdale.
4. Kearns (3-0) • Isaac Matua runs for four TDs, Sese Felila does it three times, as Cougars beat Cottonwood 49-32.
5. Northridge (2-1) • Knights open region play with an impressive 21-10 road win over Syracuse.
Class 5A
2. Timpview (2-1) • Thunderbirds take down Del Oro (Calif.) 30-13 in Mission Viejo; rivalry game vs. Provo on Friday.
3. Corner Canyon (3-0) • Zach Wilson throws five TD passes as Chargers roll 58-14 past Westlake.
4. Lehi (2-1) • Pioneers’ offense gets stuffed by Lone Peak in a 40-7 road loss; hosts Springville next.
5. Skyridge (3-0) • Impressive 35-0 victory over Roy drops Bobcats’ points-per-game average to 47.6.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (3-0) • Hobbs Nyberg catches four TD passes as the Flyers outscore Tooele 69-35 to stay unbeaten.
2. Pine View (2-1) • Panthers strike for 42 points in the first half as they blow by Manti 56-14.
3. Sky View (3-0) • Jackson Siddoway throws three touchdowns, runs for another, in 33-14 win over Springville.
4. Mountain Crest (3-0) • A 42-18 whipping of Box Elder keeps Mustangs unbeaten; plays Stansbury next week.
5. Snow Canyon (3-0) • Warriors get chance this week to prove they’re for real with game at No. 1 Dixie.
Class 3A
1. Summit Academy (3-0) • Passing of Hayden Reynolds and running of Talmage Brown lead Bears to 49-21 win vs. Judge Memorial.
2. Juan Diego (2-1) • Alex Saunders’ 33-yard field goal gives Soaring Eagle a 23-22 win over Skyline.
3. Richfield (2-1) • Tough road task last week for Wildcats, who fall to Class 1A No. 2 Kanab by a 21-14 count.
4. Union (2-1) • Lincoln Labrum throws for 261 yards and four touchdowns as Cougars fend off Uintah 28-24 at home.
5. Morgan (2-1) • Trojans rebound from South Summit crushing to beat Ben Lomond 21-13.
Class 2A
1. Beaver (3-0) • Tyce Raddon finds pay dirt four times as Beavers beat back No. 2 Delta 34-21.
2. South Summit (3-0) • Chance at No. 1 Beaver is next for unbeaten Wildcats, which won 33-15 at Park City.
4. Millard (3-0) • Eagles double up North Sevier with a 28-14 road win as Brooks Myers throws two TD passes to Sean Peacock.
5. Grand County (2-0) • Dakota Johnson runs for 133 yards in Red Devils’ 31-9 romp over ALA.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (3-0) • Jarett Spencer throws for 176 yards in 41-19 victory over Carbon.
2. Kanab (2-1) • Tavin Ott runs in winning TD with less than a minute left to beat Richfield.
3. Milford (3-0) • Tigers put up 35 points in first two quarters and romp past Layton Christian 42-0.
4. Parowan (2-1) • Rams’ only loss so far a one-point defeat against Class 2A fourth-ranked Millard.
5. Layton Christian (1-2) • Eagles look to rebound at Altamont after smothering by Milford.