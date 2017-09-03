Class 6A

1. Bingham (3-0) • Ryan Wood throws a pair of touchdowns and Miners thump Herriman 34-0.

2. East (2-1) • Leopards regroup after Bingham loss and beat Saguaro (Ariz.) 35-14 in Scottsdale.

3. Lone Peak (2-1) • Brock Jones passes for 281 yards, Masen Wake rushes for 91 as Knights steamroll Lehi 40-7.

4. Kearns (3-0) • Isaac Matua runs for four TDs, Sese Felila does it three times, as Cougars beat Cottonwood 49-32.

5. Northridge (2-1) • Knights open region play with an impressive 21-10 road win over Syracuse.

Class 5A

1. Alta (2-1) • Will Dana tosses four touchdowns before intermission as Hawks smoke Taylorsville 62-25.

2. Timpview (2-1) • Thunderbirds take down Del Oro (Calif.) 30-13 in Mission Viejo; rivalry game vs. Provo on Friday.

3. Corner Canyon (3-0) • Zach Wilson throws five TD passes as Chargers roll 58-14 past Westlake.

4. Lehi (2-1) • Pioneers’ offense gets stuffed by Lone Peak in a 40-7 road loss; hosts Springville next.

5. Skyridge (3-0) • Impressive 35-0 victory over Roy drops Bobcats’ points-per-game average to 47.6.

Class 4A

1. Dixie (3-0) • Hobbs Nyberg catches four TD passes as the Flyers outscore Tooele 69-35 to stay unbeaten.

2. Pine View (2-1) • Panthers strike for 42 points in the first half as they blow by Manti 56-14.

3. Sky View (3-0) • Jackson Siddoway throws three touchdowns, runs for another, in 33-14 win over Springville.

4. Mountain Crest (3-0) • A 42-18 whipping of Box Elder keeps Mustangs unbeaten; plays Stansbury next week.

5. Snow Canyon (3-0) • Warriors get chance this week to prove they’re for real with game at No. 1 Dixie.

Class 3A

1. Summit Academy (3-0) • Passing of Hayden Reynolds and running of Talmage Brown lead Bears to 49-21 win vs. Judge Memorial.

2. Juan Diego (2-1) • Alex Saunders’ 33-yard field goal gives Soaring Eagle a 23-22 win over Skyline.

3. Richfield (2-1) • Tough road task last week for Wildcats, who fall to Class 1A No. 2 Kanab by a 21-14 count.

4. Union (2-1) • Lincoln Labrum throws for 261 yards and four touchdowns as Cougars fend off Uintah 28-24 at home.

5. Morgan (2-1) • Trojans rebound from South Summit crushing to beat Ben Lomond 21-13.

Class 2A

1. Beaver (3-0) • Tyce Raddon finds pay dirt four times as Beavers beat back No. 2 Delta 34-21.

2. South Summit (3-0) • Chance at No. 1 Beaver is next for unbeaten Wildcats, which won 33-15 at Park City.

3. Delta (2-1) • Rabbits’ trip to top-ranked Beaver ends with a loss; next up is San Juan at home.

4. Millard (3-0) • Eagles double up North Sevier with a 28-14 road win as Brooks Myers throws two TD passes to Sean Peacock.

5. Grand County (2-0) • Dakota Johnson runs for 133 yards in Red Devils’ 31-9 romp over ALA.

Class 1A

1. Duchesne (3-0) • Jarett Spencer throws for 176 yards in 41-19 victory over Carbon.

2. Kanab (2-1) • Tavin Ott runs in winning TD with less than a minute left to beat Richfield.

3. Milford (3-0) • Tigers put up 35 points in first two quarters and romp past Layton Christian 42-0.

4. Parowan (2-1) • Rams’ only loss so far a one-point defeat against Class 2A fourth-ranked Millard.

5. Layton Christian (1-2) • Eagles look to rebound at Altamont after smothering by Milford.

