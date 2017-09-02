Class 6A
1. American Fork (8-0) • Can anyone stop the Cavemen? Valuable wins over Bingham and Lone Peak have them cruising in Region 3.
2. Pleasant Grove (5-2) • A 3-2 win over Bingham keeps the Vikings within striking distance of American Fork. Lone Peak is up next before a road game at Westlake.
3. Lone Peak (5-2) • A 6-3 demolition of Westlake was followed by a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to American Fork. Big week upcoming with road games at Pleasant Grove and Bingham.
4. Syracuse (8-0) • To answer last week’s question, the Titans look legit after wins over Weber and Davis this week. One road game next week at Layton.
5. Herriman (6-2) • The Mustangs leapfrogged Copper Hills after a 4-3 win over the Grizzlies on the road. Two road games next week at Taylorsville and West Jordan.
Class 5A
1. Timpview (7-0) • The defending champions are back on top after wins over Alta and Cottonwood. Next up is a home match against a dangerous Corner Canyon squad.
2. Skyline (7-0-1) • Good week for the Eagles after throttling West 7-0 before a 3-2 win over rival Olympus. One match next week at Highland.
3. Brighton (7-1) • Big tumble for the former No. 1 Bengals after a 2-0 loss at home to Corner Canyon. They’ll be looking to bounce back with Alta coming to town.
4. Corner Canyon (6-1) • Chargers come roaring into the rankings on a four-game winning streak that includes a 2-0 win over previously undefeated Brighton. Can they keep it up with a road match at Timpview next week?
5. Timpanogos (4-1-1) • The excitement of a 4-2 win over Springville quickly was curtailed by a 2-2 draw with Maple Mountain. One home game next week against Provo.
Class 4A
1. Snow Canyon (5-1-1) • The Warriors jump into the top spot with wins over Cedar City and Canyon View this week, bringing their winning streak to four games. Next up is Dixie on the road.
2. Ridgeline (4-0-2) • Region play finally gets under way for the Riverhawks with games against Mountain Crest and Green Canyon next week.
3. Hurricane (4-1-1) • Tigers couldn’t climb up the rankings after managing a draw with Dixie. Desert Hills and Cedar City are up next.
4. Bonneville (5-1-1) • Lakers are atop Region 11 after wins over Juan Diego and rival Ogden. Big matchup next week against Park City on the road.
5. Park City (4-2) • Wins over Stansbury and Tooele have the Miners keeping pace with Bonneville with a winner-take-all matchup at home next week.
Class 3A
1. South Summit (5-0-2) • The Wildcats stay on top with a 3-0 win over Class 5A Kearns. Region play gets under way with games against Summit Academy and Morgan.
2. Manti (5-1-1) • The Templars outscored the opposition 15-1 in a pair of wins over South Sevier and Richfield. Big home match against Emery next week.
3. Grantsville (5-0) • Two straight 12-0 wins for the Cowboys have them flying high heading into region play. First up is Judge Memorial before a real test against South Summit.
4. Delta (4-2-1) • Rabbits routed Union 7-0 to stay undefeated in Region 14. Next up is a road match at Carbon before taking on Maeser Prep at home.
5. Emery (4-2-1) • The Spartans outscored North Sanpete and South Sevier by a total of 13-1 with a big matchup against Manti looming.
Class 2A
1. Rowland Hall (5-0) • Blasted St. Joseph 9-0 before biggest win of the season in a 7-1 dismantling of No. 2 Waterford. Looks like the Winged Lions might be unstoppable.
2. Waterford (3-1-1) • Bounced back from the crushing loss to Rowland Hall with an 8-0 win over North Summit. Next up are two home matches against APA Draper and Utah Military Academy.
3. Parowan (3-2) • The Rams get region play started with North Sevier and Millard.
4. Gunnison Valley (2-3-1) • Rough start to region play with a 1-0 loss to Millard. Bulldogs get a week off before taking on Parowan.
5. Millard (1-3-2) • Eagles jump into the rankings with their first win of the season coming in their region opener at Gunnison Valley. Road match at Parowan up next.