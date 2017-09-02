1 of 23 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta WR London Rockwood is tripped up after a long gain after a catch during... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta RB Mccoy Didericksen is tripped up as he gets the ball inside the ten o... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylorsville QB Dane Leituala scrambles for a big gain setting up a TD as A... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta LB MJ Tafisi grimaces after he was injured during first half play. Alta... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta LB Mitch Medina is about to tackle Taylorsville QB Dane Leituala after... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta LB Mitch Medina is about to snatch this Taylorsville fumble out of the ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta LB Mitch Medina, #13, celebrates after snatching a Taylorsville fumble ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta DB Gooch Malieitulua cannot catch Taylorsville WR Ma'a Hall as he scamp... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta safety Benett Aguirre waits for an injured team mate to be helped off t... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta QB Will Dana throws during first half play. Alta led Taylorsville 42-12... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta QB Will Dana barks signals during first half play. Alta led Taylorsvill... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta DB Gooch Malieitulua cannot catch Taylorsville WR Ma'a Hall as he scamp... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta RB Mccoy Didericksen runs away from Warrior LB David Sterzer during fir... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta kicks off after scoring a TD against Taylorsville. Alta led Taylorsvill... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Warrior team mate Keanu Spencer, left, yells after Taylorsville WR Ma'a Hal... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta WR Indy Hanson run out of the grip of Taylorsville DB Dane Leituala dur... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta QB Will Dana pitches to RB Mccoy Didericksen during first half play. Al... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta fans celebrate during first half play as Alta led Taylorsville 42-12 at... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta DB Gooch Malieitulua cannot catch Taylorsville WR Ma'a Hall as he scamp... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Warrior team mate Keanu Spencer, left, yells after Taylorsville WR Ma'a Hal... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta DB Gooch Malieitulua cannot catch Taylorsville WR Ma'a Hall as he scamp... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alta QB Will Dana throws during first half play. Alta led Taylorsville 42-12... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) An airliner passes by as Alta led Taylorsville 42-12 at the half at Tayorsvi...