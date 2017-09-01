Two of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the state square off in this one. Alta’s Will Dana has thrown for 627 yards and six TDs this season. The Hawks, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in our latest state poll, got defensive in their 42-7 win over Woods Cross. MJ Tafisi finished with nine total tackles, including a sack, and two interceptions. Taylorsville QB Dane Leituala has been more effective with his legs than his arm in the early going. He’s rushed for 369 yards and seven TDs while only completing 46 percent of his passes for 479 yards and three TDs. He’s thrown four interceptions in the Warriors’ 2-0 start, but this will be Taylorsville’s toughest test so far. The Warriors are out to avenge their 49-21 loss to the Hawks to open last year’s campaign.