Weber at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
The Falcons are trying to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2003 when the team won its first eight games. Senior QB Jaxon Mansfield has thrown for 406 yards and four TDs while running for 43 yards and a score. This game will be the Falcons’ biggest test of the season so far. The Warriors come in at 1-1 after taking down Roy last week and falling to American Fork in the opener. Austin Bartholomew leads the Weber offensive attack. He’s throw for 513 yards and four scores while adding another 169 yards and a TD on the ground. This is one of those swing games, where the winner establishes itself as a contender in Region 1, while the loser faces a tough road to the region title.
TribPreps coverage • Follow Mark Jones
Alta at Taylorsville, 7 p.m.
Two of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the state square off in this one. Alta’s Will Dana has thrown for 627 yards and six TDs this season. The Hawks, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in our latest state poll, got defensive in their 42-7 win over Woods Cross. MJ Tafisi finished with nine total tackles, including a sack, and two interceptions. Taylorsville QB Dane Leituala has been more effective with his legs than his arm in the early going. He’s rushed for 369 yards and seven TDs while only completing 46 percent of his passes for 479 yards and three TDs. He’s thrown four interceptions in the Warriors’ 2-0 start, but this will be Taylorsville’s toughest test so far. The Warriors are out to avenge their 49-21 loss to the Hawks to open last year’s campaign.
TribPreps coverage • Follow Jon Clifford
Delta at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Don’t be surprised if this is a preview of the Class 2A state title game. Delta plays its first 2A opponent of the season after taking down 3A foes Juab and Manti to open the season. Speedster Dallin Draper leads the Rabbits’ rushing attack with 209 yards and a TD. He’s averaging 7.5 yards per carry on his 28 totes. Jaymen Brough put up 121 yards rushing in the win over Manti. There’s nothing wrong with Beaver’s offense, either. It all starts with QB Porter Hollingshead, who has thrown for 244 yards and four TDs while running for 238 yards and two scores. Tyce Raddon has added 144 yards and two scores on the ground for the Beavers, who held off pesky Kanab 17-14 last week.
TribPreps coverage • Follow Tom Wharton
Lehi at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.
The Knights are looking to bounce back after falling 44-30 at Dixie last week, but it certainly won’t be easy. The Flyers threw for 391 yards and six TDs against the Lone Peak defense in their win, and Lehi features a quarterback who throws the ball a ton. The Pioneers are led by Washington State commit Cammon Cooper, who already set state records with 609 yards and 10 TDs through the air in a double-overtime win against Alta in Week 1. Cooper was limited to 252 yards and three scores in Lehi’s 21-14 win over Pine View last week. It will be interesting to see how the Knights try to slow down Cooper and the Pioneers offense.
TribPreps coverage • Follow Eric Butler
Brighton at Olympus, 7 p.m.
The Tigers have gotten off to a solid start, taking down Fremont in the opener and Hillcrest in Week 2. They’ve mainly stuck to the ground, riding senior Nicholas Parker and junior Evona Hall. The two have combined for 303 yards rushing and three TDs. The Titans also enter at 2-0, with wins over Cottonwood and Granger. Senior quarterback Harrison Greer has thrown for 523 yards and 10 TDs — five in each game. Olympus got into a shootout with Granger in Week 2, outscoring the Lancers 62-43. An interesting note on this game: Both teams feature a highly sought-after player. Olympus’ Cameron Late already committed to Alabama, while Brighton’s Salua Masina, a four-star recruit according to Scout, is uncommitted.
East at Saguaro (Ariz.), 7 p.m.
The Leopards are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Bingham, but it won’t be easy. The Leopards must hit the road to face the defending Arizona Conference 4A state champions. Saguaro (1-1) also is trying to rebound after falling to Liberty High of Nevada 51-20 last week. Multiple turnovers crushed the Leopards against Bingham because the Miners capitalized on the resulting short fields. Can East find its mojo against a fellow reigning state champion?