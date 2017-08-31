1 of 9 View Caption

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield takes a snap from the shotgun du... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield throws a pass sitting down durin... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield throws a pass during practice in... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield throws a pass during practice in... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield throws a pass during practice in... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield throws a pass during practice in... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback and defensive back Jaxon Mansfield during practi... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield throws a pass during practice in... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Clearfield High School quarterback Jaxon Mansfield talks with his teammates during ...