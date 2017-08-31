Clearfield • Andre Dyson searched for a quarterback around whom he could rebuild his alma mater’s struggling football program when he took over as Clearfield’s football coach three and a half years ago.

It wasn’t long before he noticed then-freshman Jaxon Mansfield.

“He’s just a winner, first and foremost,” Dyson said. “The first day he walked into this building you could tell there was something about him. He loves to compete, likes the big stage and the game never gets too big for him.”

With Mansfield leading a deep senior class, Clearfield is poised to deliver on Dyson’s four-year plan to fix the Falcons.

“It was part of a bigger picture of getting them ready for this year,” said Dyson, whose team sits at 2-0 to begin the season. “They’ve worked hard and they’ve been through a lot, and it’s good to see them have some success.”

Following victories over Hunter, which came in double overtime, and Cottonwood, where he threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in each game, Mansfield took time to reflect on how far he and his team have come since he took over as starting quarterback as a sophomore in 2015.

“We set the bar pretty high for ourselves,” said Mansfield, who is determined to reverse three seasons of misfortune. “We definitely have our sights set on the playoffs and just prove people wrong because we know what we have and we know what we need to do to get there.

“It’s not the same old Clearfield anymore, and we have kids that have bought in and do what coach has us do to win games.”

JAXON MANFIELD

School • Clearfield

Year • Senior

Positions • Quarterback/safety

Height • 5 foot 10

Weight • 170 pounds

Passing stats • 27 of 49 for 406 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing stats • 10 carries for 43 yards, 1 TD

Mansfield’s favorite receiving target and fellow senior Colton Manning has seen his teammate become more than just a capable quarterback as their high school careers near completion.

“He was a playmaker from Day 1,” said Manning, who met Mansfield during summer football when they were freshmen.

While his knowledge of the game and vision from the pocket evolved, Manning said it was Mansfield’s leadership skills that especially grew over time.

“This year he’s been a lot more focused and a lot more determined,” said Manning, who is coming off a 10-touchdown season in 2016. “You’d see him leading on the field with his play, but now he’s leading vocally — a huge difference from his sophomore year.”

Mansfield said he recognized his team needed more from him than just his on-field performance. He needed to become an extension of Dyson.

“I just wanted everyone to buy into what the coaches had to say and to trust what we had to say as captains to win football games,” Mansfield said. “We’ve got a lot of people on our side right now.”

Dyson’s rebuilding plan has been methodical and, at times, trying. After an 0-10 season in 2015, the Falcons improved slightly to 2-8 last season. Dyson was encouraged by their progress but felt his team underachieved.

“Last year we just couldn’t close out close games,” said Dyson, who played collegiately at Utah and later for three NFL clubs over seven seasons. “Or we kept teams in games when they shouldn’t have been close.

“We didn’t know how to win. Seeing the little things we did has helped in our first two wins.”

Perhaps slightly undersized for a prototypical quarterback, Mansfield possesses superior athleticism and a baseball-honed strong arm in directing Clearfield’s spread offense.

One challenge Dyson had for his senior quarterback was to harness his athleticism and arm strength so those close losses — four of which came by less than a touchdown in 2016 — would become wins this season.

“We talked a lot, and our big discussion was protecting the football,” Dyson said. “If he cut his interceptions in half, it would mean the difference in games. He controls the offense and commands respect from his teammates and instead of looking for the big play, he’s looking to make the right one.”

The Falcons will try to move to 3-0 first the first time since 2003, when they reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals. They host Weber (1-1) to open Region 1 action.

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

Thursday

Stansbury at Grantsville

Richfield JV at Wayne

Friday

West Side (Idaho) at Rich, 4 p.m.

Milford at Layton Christian, 4 p.m.

Altamont at West Wendover (Nev.), 4 p.m.

Springville vs. Sky View at Utah State, 5:30 p.m.

American Fork vs. Servite (Calif.) at Mission Viejo High, 6 p.m.

Monticello at San Juan

Pleasant Grove at Jordan

Dixie at Tooele

Moapa Valley (Nev.) at Hurricane

Viewmont at Green Canyon

Payson at Emery

Ben Lomond at Morgan

Northridge at Syracuse

Box Elder at Mountain Crest

Highland at Hillcrest

Summit Academy at Judge Memorial

Roy at Skyridge

Hunter at Mountain View (Idaho)

Manti at Pine View

Spanish Fork at Maple Mountain

Carbon at Duchesne

Cedar City at North Sanpete

Bingham at Herriman

West Jordan at Bear River

Logan at Ogden

Delta at Beaver

Cottonwood at Kearns

Gunnison Valley at South Sevier

Copper Hills at Cyprus

Granger at Bountiful

Davis at Layton

Mountain View at Wasatch

Juab at Salem Hills

Weber at Clearfield

Provo at Riverton

Westlake at Corner Canyon

Lehi at Lone Peak

Las Vegas (Nev.) at Snow Canyon

Woods Cross at West

Millard at North Sevier

Uintah at Union

Brighton at Olympus

Fremont at Bonneville

Juan Diego at Skyline

North Summit at Enterprise

Richfield at Kanab

Alta at Taylorsville

Timpanogos at Canyon View

American Leadership at Grand County

South Summit at Park City

Monument Valley at Many Farms (Ariz.)

East at Saguaro (Ariz.)

Ridgeline vs. Raymond (Alberta), at Utah State, 8:30 p.m.

Desert Hills at Mission Hills (Calif.), 9 p.m.

Parowan at Calvary Chapel (Nev.), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Timpview vs. Del Oro (Calif.) at Mission Viejo High, 5 p.m.



All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Comments