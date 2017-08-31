Draper • Something just didn’t seem to jibe about Mikey Petty when Eric Kjar took over the Corner Canyon Chargers football coaching job last year.
Petty had athleticism, which Kjar could see. But for a high school defensive end, Petty’s frame as a junior didn’t seem to coalesce with the numbers he produced.
And what numbers they were.
Petty managed to work his way around enough offensive tackles and get to the quarterback over and over and over. In fact, 20 sacks were the final result as Petty and then-senior Jordan Lolohea at East (with 23) were the only Utah players to reach that plateau. Only 46 defenders nationwide topped the 20-sack mark in 2016.
Not bad for a guy who says, “I wasn’t a very big kid last year. I only weighed 180 pounds.”
But getting outsized actually may be a key to Petty’s versatility at the position.
“I think I had to be a little bit quicker. If they got their hands on me, then I maybe got tossed a little more,” Petty said. “I learned not to let hands get on me, not to get pushed around.”
Kjar said: “He had good length, and I could see that was an asset. But his strength didn’t quite match up. That’s where I thought he’d have to be bigger to have those kinds of numbers. But you watch film though and instinctually he matches that [sack total] with the way he plays.”
MIKEY PETTY
School • Corner Canyon
Year • Senior
Position • Defensive end
Height • 6 foot 4
Weight • 215 pounds
Accolades • Earned All-Tribune team honors as a junior. … Finished with 20 sacks during his junior season. … Has recorded three sacks through his team’s first two games this season. … Has a scholarship offer from San Diego.
Now Petty is bigger and getting closer to having a physical stature that, combined with quick moves born out of necessity, only makes the 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior even more of a menace to offenses.
“It’s better than last year for sure,” Petty said. “I feel stronger and don’t feel I’m getting pushed around nearly as much as I was last year.”
Petty said that he studies film on defensive ends — the Broncos’ Von Miller and Texans’ J.J. Watt are his favorites — and sometimes saves a special block-eluding move for the right moment.
One of those times came at the end of the season-opener against Pleasant Grove after several near-misses. Petty then recorded a couple of sacks last week in a game against Riverton.
Three sacks in two games may not be equal to last year’s pace, but now it’s harder for Petty to sneak up on opponents.
Corner Canyon quarterback Zach Wilson, who has committed to Boise State, believes that Petty’s intelligence is another major asset as he adjusts to getting more attention.
“He really understands the game,” Wilson said. “He never gets beat around the edge. He always knows what’s going on. He’s not the biggest defensive end you’ve ever seen playing around here, but he’s really worked on that.
“I don’t think they [opponents] expect he can kill them like that. But he gets interceptions at D-end and, if not that, he’s batting balls down. He gets back there quick, too.”
Kjar’s hire at Corner Canyon meant a coach known for generating offense was in charge.
Petty, who has a scholarship offer from the University of San Diego but hasn’t committed yet, was leery of rumors that suggested Kjar’s only interest was on that side of the ball.
“At first, I kind of had that impression because that’s what everybody said,” Petty said. “But because I’m a defensive player, I wanted to make sure that we focused on our defense.
“He didn’t take a couple of guys, who could have been on offense. … He’s trying to focus more on the defense.”
Corner Canyon is 2-0 this season and ranked fourth in Class 5A entering Friday’s against against visiting Westlake.
“I think it does feel different than last year. We compete more in practice, it feels like we have an edge,” Petty said. “Our offense scores a lot more, so defensively, we go out there thinking we want to make the stop because we don’t want them getting into a shootout with our offense.”
