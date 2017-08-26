Class 6A
1. Lone Peak • Knights beat Skyline in four to start season; at Park City on Thursday.
2. Pleasant Grove • A 3-0 sweep of Brighton to start season for the powerful Vikings.
3. Bingham • Miners drop first set to Corner Canyon in road match, then win next three for victory.
4. American Fork • Sweeps of Herriman and Lehi to start season for Caveman.
5. Weber • Tough opener as Warriors take on Box Elder at home Tuesday.
Class 5A
1. Bountiful • Senior Brook Pe’a scores 13 kills as Braves cruise by Davis in three.
2. Box Elder • Experienced Bees start season with four-set win over Brighton.
3. Corner Canyon • Chargers get 13 kills from Emma Mangum in loss to Bingham in opener.
4. Skyridge • Falcons start season with sweep of Park City and a four-set win over Copper Hills.
5. Timpview • New coach for the Thunderbirds, who begin campaign with 3-0 win over Provo.
Class 4A
1. Dixie • Flyers’ first regular-season match set for Tuesday at Spanish Fork.
2. Desert Hills • A five-set loss to visiting West marks the opener for the Thunder.
3. Pine View • Panthers avenge earlier tournament-play loss to Enterprise by beating the Wolves in five.
4. Park City • Tough early schedule for Miners, who get swept at Skyridge to start off things.
5. Ridgeline • Riverhawks cruise by Class 6A Hunter in three straight to win opener.
Class 3A
1. Morgan • Trojans travel to Smithfield, toss aside Sky View with three-game sweep.
2. North Sanpete • Four-game win over Salem Hills and 3-0 sweep of Maple Mountain starts campaign for Hawks.
3. Union • In first regular-length match of season, Cougars knock off North Summit in four.
4. San Juan • Slate of tournament pool-play wins for Broncos include triumphs over North Summit and Stansbury
5. Delta • Rabbits start with a road win at Canyon View and a sweep of Summit Academy.
Class 2A
1. North Summit • Braves bite bullet in four-game loss to Union but bounce back for sweep over South Summit.
2. Enterprise • Wolves busy with truncated tournament matches then narrowly lose regular-length opener at Pine View.
3. Duchesne • Late start to season as Duchesne won’t play until Sept. 5.
4. Millard • Eagles begin with 3-1 win over Cedar City then fall in four to Juab.
5. Kanab • Snow Canyon knocks down Cowboys with a three-game sweep last Tuesday.
Class 1A
1. Panguitch • Three-game sweeps over Canyon View, Tabiona and Hurricane to start proceedings.
2. Rich • Defending champion Rebels staying quiet with opener set for early September.
3. Monticello • Coach Tony Esplin’s crew hits the road for first match Tuesday at Durango (Colo.).
4. Milford • Tigers kick off season with 3-1 victory at Wayne, next host Parowan.
5. Intermountain Christian • Lions beat Dugway in three straight, then win in four at Layton Christian.