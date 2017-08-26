Class 6A

1. Lone Peak • Knights beat Skyline in four to start season; at Park City on Thursday.

2. Pleasant Grove • A 3-0 sweep of Brighton to start season for the powerful Vikings.

3. Bingham • Miners drop first set to Corner Canyon in road match, then win next three for victory.

4. American Fork • Sweeps of Herriman and Lehi to start season for Caveman.

5. Weber • Tough opener as Warriors take on Box Elder at home Tuesday.

Class 5A

1. Bountiful • Senior Brook Pe’a scores 13 kills as Braves cruise by Davis in three.

2. Box Elder • Experienced Bees start season with four-set win over Brighton.

3. Corner Canyon • Chargers get 13 kills from Emma Mangum in loss to Bingham in opener.

4. Skyridge • Falcons start season with sweep of Park City and a four-set win over Copper Hills.

5. Timpview • New coach for the Thunderbirds, who begin campaign with 3-0 win over Provo.

Class 4A

1. Dixie • Flyers’ first regular-season match set for Tuesday at Spanish Fork.

2. Desert Hills • A five-set loss to visiting West marks the opener for the Thunder.

3. Pine View • Panthers avenge earlier tournament-play loss to Enterprise by beating the Wolves in five.

4. Park City • Tough early schedule for Miners, who get swept at Skyridge to start off things.

5. Ridgeline • Riverhawks cruise by Class 6A Hunter in three straight to win opener.

Class 3A

1. Morgan • Trojans travel to Smithfield, toss aside Sky View with three-game sweep.

2. North Sanpete • Four-game win over Salem Hills and 3-0 sweep of Maple Mountain starts campaign for Hawks.

3. Union • In first regular-length match of season, Cougars knock off North Summit in four.

4. San Juan • Slate of tournament pool-play wins for Broncos include triumphs over North Summit and Stansbury

5. Delta • Rabbits start with a road win at Canyon View and a sweep of Summit Academy.

Class 2A

1. North Summit • Braves bite bullet in four-game loss to Union but bounce back for sweep over South Summit.

2. Enterprise • Wolves busy with truncated tournament matches then narrowly lose regular-length opener at Pine View.

3. Duchesne • Late start to season as Duchesne won’t play until Sept. 5.

4. Millard • Eagles begin with 3-1 win over Cedar City then fall in four to Juab.

5. Kanab • Snow Canyon knocks down Cowboys with a three-game sweep last Tuesday.

Class 1A

1. Panguitch • Three-game sweeps over Canyon View, Tabiona and Hurricane to start proceedings.

2. Rich • Defending champion Rebels staying quiet with opener set for early September.

3. Monticello • Coach Tony Esplin’s crew hits the road for first match Tuesday at Durango (Colo.).

4. Milford • Tigers kick off season with 3-1 victory at Wayne, next host Parowan.

5. Intermountain Christian • Lions beat Dugway in three straight, then win in four at Layton Christian.

