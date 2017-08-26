Class 6A
1. American Fork (6-0) • Survived a scare from Pleasant Grove with a 4-3 win at home. Big week upcoming with Bingham at home before taking a trip to Lone Peak.
2. Pleasant Grove (4-2) • Not quite enough fire power to upend American Fork on the road. Like the Cavemen, the Vikings’ next two games include Bingham and Lone Peak.
3. Lone Peak (4-1) • Impressive week for the Knights with wins over Bingham and Arbor View (Nev.). Big matchup against American Fork next week.
4. Copper Hills 4-0-2) • Outscored its opponents 14-1 this week. Big game against Herriman next week for the top spot in Region 3.
5. Syracuse (6-0) • The Titans just keep on rolling. Can they stay undefeated with games against Weber and Davis next week?
Class 5A
1. Brighton (6-0) • Bengals remain perfect with a 4-1 win over Highland. Winning streak could grow with Jordan and Corner Canyon up next.
2. Alta (5-0) • Narrow victory over Judge Memorial this week. Huge matchup next week against defending Class 4A champion Timpview.
3. Timpview (5-0) • Thunderbirds are salivating for Alta to come to town after throttling Springville 6-2.
4. Skyline (5-0-1) • Blew out Arbor View (Nev.), a defending Nevada state champion, 5-1 on Saturday. Big match next week against a surprising West squad.
5. Timpanogos (3-1) • Blew out Cyprus 10-0, but tests are upcoming with home games against Springville and Maple Mountain next week.
Class 4A
1. Ridgeline (4-0-2) • Disappointing draw with Judge Memorial this week. A week off for the Riverhawks before starting region play against Mountain Crest.
2. Snow Canyon (3-1-1) • Started region play with two big victories. A home game against Cedar City next week before hitting the road for the next three matches.
3. Hurricane (4-1) • Nice 2-1 double-overtime victory this week against Canyon View. A home match against Dixie is up next.
4. Ogden (4-1) • A 3-2 road win at Stansbury puts the Tigers in the rankings for the first time. Another tough road test next week at Bonneville.
5. Logan (2-3-2) • The Grizzlies cling to the final spot after a narrow loss to Skyline to finish the week. Need wins next week against Bear River and Mountain Crest.
Class 3A
1. South Summit (4-0-2) • Wildcats leap into the top spot with a win and a draw. One more preseason match against Kearns before starting region play against Summit Academy.
2. Manti (3-1) • Templars finally fall with a 3-0 loss to Class 2A No. 1 Rowland Hall. Region play gets underway next week with South Sevier and Richfield.
3. Grantsville (4-0) • Impressive start for the Cowboys continues with a thumping of American Prep WV. North Summit is up next before region play starts.
4. Delta (3-2-1) • Rabbits hop into the rankings with a pair of region wins this week. One match next week against Union.
5. Carbon (2-2-1) • Tough 2-0 loss for the Dinos to Providence Hall. Maeser Prep and American Leadership Academy are up next.
Class 2A
1. Rowland Hall (3-0) • Thumped former Class 3A No. 1 Manti this week. Region play gets started next week for the Winged Lions with a home match against North Summit.
2. Waterford (2-0-1) • Settled for a 3-3 draw with Millard to end the week. North Summit is up next for the Ravens.
3. Parowan (3-2) • Nice win over formerly ranked Richfield. Rams start region play with a road match at North Sevier.
4. Gunnison Valley (2-2-1) • Three-game unbeaten streak continues with a 1-0 win over South Sevier. Bulldogs start region play against Millard next week.
5. Beaver (1-3) • Beavers need to get some wins to stay in the rankings. They get a week off before starting region play against North Sevier.