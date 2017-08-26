Class 6A
1. Bingham (2-0) • Miners paste previous team-to-beat East 48-17. Next up: Thursday game at Herriman.
2. East (1-1) • Time to regroup for Leopards, who visit Saguaro High in Scottsdale (Ariz.) next week.
3. American Fork (1-1) • Cavemen go for 2 and miss to fall to Timpview 34-33.
4. Lone Peak (1-1) • Knights fall behind early and never recover in stunning road loss at Dixie.
5. Kearns (2-0) • Cougars, behind 161 yards rushing form Sese Felila, beat back well-regarded West Jordan 24-14 to jump into the rankings.
Class 5A
1. Lehi (2-0) • Cammon Cooper’s TD pass only score of second half as Pioneers beat tough Pine View team.
2. Alta (1-1) • M.J. Tafisi and Mitch Medina pace Hawks’ defense in 42-7 win over Woods Cross.
3. Timpview (1-1) • After trailing 20-7 at the half, Thunderbirds bounce back for big 34-33 win at American Fork.
4. Corner Canyon (2-0) • Chargers pummel Riverton 49-7 as the offense keeps clicking.
5. Olympus (2-0) • Titans take 62-43 shootout over Granger; host Brighton next.
Class 4A
1. Dixie (2-0) • QB Jacob Barben throws for 6 TDs and 391 yards as Flyers stun Class 6A Lone Peak 44-30.
2. Pine View (1-1) • Panthers show their mettle by holding down Class 5A No. 1 Lehi on road before falling 21-14.
3. Desert Hills (1-1) • Thunder take to road, rough up Salem Hills 56-10 as Noah Sewell throws three TDs, runs for two more.
4. Sky View (2-0) • Current kings of Tooele County after beating Stansbury last week and the Buffaloes this week — both on the road.
5. Mountain Crest (2-0) • Mustangs take care of business with 28-7 win over Wasatch.
Class 3A
1. Summit Academy (2-0) • Bears cruise with a 35-3 victory at Emery, first of three straight road games.
2. Juan Diego (1-1) • A 56-14 walloping of Judge Memorial establishes Wasatch Front Catholic supremacy.
3. Richfield (2-0) • A 19-6 victory over South Sevier sets up Wildcats for trip to tough Class 1A Kanab next week.
4. Juab (1-1) • Wasps sting Cedar City 14-3 in Week 2, will go to Salem Hills next week.
5. Grantsville (1-1) • Cowboys beat Minico (Idaho) 42-28 at Idaho State.
Class 2A
1. Beaver (2-0) • Porter Hollingshead carries the ball for 181 yards as Beavers nip Kanab 17-14.
2. Delta (2-0) • A 30-14 win over Manti leads up to the Rabbits’ road trip to No. 1 Beaver next week.
3. South Summit (2-0) • Wildcats throttle Morgan 57-7, head to Park City on Friday.
4. Millard (2-0) • Eagles now with two victories following 14-13 triumph over Parowan after a winless 2016 campaign.
5. Grand County (2-0) • Red Devils club Montezuma-Cortez (Colo.) 57-0 as Josh Jones throws for two TDs.
Class 1A
1. Duchesne (2-0) • A 27-12 victory at North Summit is second straight road win to start season.
2. Kanab (1-1) • Cowboys good, but not good enough in a 17-14 loss at Class 2A top-ranked Beaver.
3. Milford (2-0) • A 63-0 destruction of White Pine (Nev.) readies Tigers for trip to Layton Christian.
4. American Leadership (1-1) • Ethan Morley runs for 100 yards even as Eagles upend Layton Christian 17-10.
5. Layton Christian (1-1) • Loss to ALA a surprise, but LCA could do the same to Milford this week.