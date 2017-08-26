Things were looking optimistic for the Pirates, which was seeking its first 2-0 start since 2013, during its opening two drives of the game. Featuring the speed of Gasu and power of Albert Taufui, the Cyprus two-pronged rushing attack kept the West defense on its heels. Highlighted by a 41-yard jaunt in which he spun loose from a defender, Gasu eventually scored from 6 yards out. His counterpart, Taufui bruised his way through the Panthers defense from the 5 on the following drive to give his team a 14-0 lead.