East at Bingham, 7 p.m.
Two of the best — and many would argue the two best — teams face off for the first time since 1980 in one of the marquee games of the regular season. Bingham has established itself as the top dog in the largest classification over the last 10 years. The Miners have claimed six of the last 11 state championships. The Leopards’ rise under coach Brandon Matich culminated with back-to-back Class 4A state titles. But East wants more. It moved up to the largest classification this season and scheduled a brutal non-region slate that includes Timpview, which it took down 42-10 in the opener, Bingham this week, Saguaro, Ariz. (the reigning Arizona Class 4A state champion) next week and national power IMG Academy in October. The Leopards are ranked No. 12 in the nation in the latest USA Today expert poll. Interestingly, East is No. 20 and Bingham No. 21 in USA Today’s national computer rankings. To stake their claim as the state’s best team, East needs to take down Bingham.
Kanab at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Two of the better small-school powers square off in what should be a fantastic game. The Beavers, who have won the last two Class 2A state titles, are coming off a 46-0 win over Canyon View. Beaver attacked through the air, with senior QB Porter Hollingshead completing 8 of his 11 attempts for 178 yards and four TDs. Kanab QB Tavin Ott also went to the air in his team’s 23-7 win over South Sevier. He threw for a pair of scores, including a 43-yarder over the top to Kayden McDonald, and ran for a third TD. Which defense can shut down the other’s QB? This is the 89th time the schools have played, and the Beavers lead the series 50-38.
Morgan at South Summit, 7 p.m.
The Trojans rallied from a touchdown deficit in the second half to squeak past Park City 21-20 in the opener. QB Jacob Stephens threw three TD passes to account for the Trojans’ scoring. The Trojans defense will have its hands full with a Wildcats offense that accounted for 494 yards, including 297 through the air, in a 51-8 rout of San Juan in the opener. Morgan will be trying for a little revenge after the Wildcats won last year’s meeting 22-20.
Judge Memorial at Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
The Salt Lake Valley’s two Catholic high schools are renewing their rivalry for the first time since 2012. The Bulldogs earned their first win in more than a year last week by taking down Ogden 22-10. It was the program’s 450th victory all time. Senior Zach Thomas led the rushing attack with 125 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. QB Parker Edgington threw for 148 yards. The Soaring Eagle led entering the fourth quarter before falling to Bear River 20-10. Zachary Hoffman accounted for Juan Diego’s lone touchdown. The Soaring Eagle lead the series with the Bulldogs 10-4.
West at Cyprus, 7 p.m.
This game features a pair of teams that have seen some tough times over the last few years. But it was hard to tell in their openers. There wasn’t anything wrong with the Panthers offense against Hillcrest. Senior Romeo Johnston completed 74 percent of his passes for 256 yards and three TDs in a 64-35 win over the Huskies. Brydon Johnson caught three of those passes for 122 yards and two TDs, so the Pirates will need to slow down that connection. Cyprus also is coming off a win, a 28-6 decision over Grantsville. The Pirates are trying for their first 2-0 start since 2013, when they beat Tooele and Hillcrest to open the season. West last started a season 2-0 in 2010 with wins over Juan Diego and Tooele.
West Jordan at Kearns, 7 p.m.
This one matches two teams with high hopes for deep playoffs runs this season. And speaking of running, there’s likely to be a lot of it in this one. The Jaguars mostly stuck to the ground in their 40-14 win over Westlake. Danson Omar carried four times for 89 yards and a TD, and he returned a kickoff for a score, too. Kearns churned out 337 yards on 48 carries in their 47-18 win over Copper Hills. Senior Sese Felila led the way with 110 yards and two TDs. It wouldn’t be too big a surprise to see these teams meet again later in the season.
