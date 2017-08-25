Two of the best — and many would argue the two best — teams face off for the first time since 1980 in one of the marquee games of the regular season. Bingham has established itself as the top dog in the largest classification over the last 10 years. The Miners have claimed six of the last 11 state championships. The Leopards’ rise under coach Brandon Matich culminated with back-to-back Class 4A state titles. But East wants more. It moved up to the largest classification this season and scheduled a brutal non-region slate that includes Timpview, which it took down 42-10 in the opener, Bingham this week, Saguaro, Ariz. (the reigning Arizona Class 4A state champion) next week and national power IMG Academy in October. The Leopards are ranked No. 12 in the nation in the latest USA Today expert poll. Interestingly, East is No. 20 and Bingham No. 21 in USA Today’s national computer rankings. To stake their claim as the state’s best team, East needs to take down Bingham.