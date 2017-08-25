Kaysville • Trailing 3-0 to Davis in the second half, Fremont’s girls soccer team could have been content with scoring one goal for pride’s sake and heading back home to prepare for next week.
But the Silver Wolves wanted more — and got it.
Fremont tied the game at 3, then again at 4, then scored on a penalty kick in double overtime for a stunning 5-4 win over the two-time defending state champion Darts.
“I wish I could say I thought we were going to come back and win,” Fremont coach Kelly Parke said. “Davis is really a tough team. So, to come back from three goals down against them is quite an accomplishment.”
After a scoreless first overtime, a Davis foul gave Fremont the chance it needed to win the game.
With the chance to be the first team to beat Davis on their home field in over two and a half years, freshman Brynlee Meyerhoffer stepped up to take the PK.
“I actually didn’t think I was going to take [the penalty kick],” Meyerhoffer said. “But this time coach [Parke] asked me to take it, so I stepped up to it.”
Meyerhoffer sent Davis goalkeeper Halle Moffat the wrong way to give the Silver Wolves the win.
“I was freaking out, ‘I have to make this,’ ” Meyerhoffer said. “I was super happy to see that go in.”
Fremont’s comeback in the second half started in the 60th minute, when sophomore Abbie Sanford scored. The Silver Wolves cut the deficit to 3-2 five minutes later thanks to senior Mazzie Melaney after a poor clearance.
“I knew that we could come back and tie it after that,” Melaney said. “It was exciting, we were only down one goal and we all knew that we had enough time to come back and tie it.”
The game was tied in the 70th minute when senior Kamryn Harrop scored for Fremont, but the celebration was short-lived as Davis was awarded a penalty kick, which Alexa Maple converted for a 4-3 Darts lead.
Another game-changing occurrence would strike a few minutes later, as the Darts had a player sent off for dissent, giving Fremont a one-man advantage for the remainder of the match.
It didn’t take long for the Wolves to take advantage when junior Ambree Gibson equalized near the 80th minute mark to send the game to overtime.