South Jordan • Brayden Cosper seemingly had a ton of advantages for a high school junior wanting to go on to play collegiately.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver had size, good hands, jumping ability and quickness.

And it helped that he played for a premier program like Bingham High School.

Cosper proved instrumental in helping the Miners win the Class 5A state championship last year then followed that by aiding the boys’ basketball team in its run to a state title.

So attention hardly should have been lacking.

But Cosper found himself without an offer to play in college just a few months ago.

That all has changed now.

“Last year, I didn’t have any scholarship offers, the Bingham senior said. “It was just something I was working toward. This summer I was able to work really hard, get to camps, get those opportunities — and then I committed to BYU.”

Cosper said it all began to change when Weber State offered him a chance to play football. Then came the service academies. Both Air Force and Navy decided that a guy like Cosper would be a good thing.

He got one more offer to play locally at the end of June, and he jumped on it. Even if it was the rival of his favorite team growing up.

“It’s gonna be weird. It’s gonna be crazy,” Cosper said about donning a blue jersey and lining opposite from red in some future clash. “Growing up watching the rivalry and always cheering for the opposite side.”

Cosper came up big in some of the Miners’ most important games last season. He caught four passes for 166 yards against Lone Peak during the regular season before reeling in a 22-yards touchdown reception just before half to cut into a 10-0 deficit and swing momentum back to Bingham against Lone Peak in last year’s championship. As if he hadn’t inflicted enough pain on Lone Peak, he played a key role in the Miners’ knocking off the Knights in the 5A state title game, which added to his unlikelihood of ever winning a popularity contest at the Highland school.

The football field is where Cosper earned his scholarship offer. And he’ll be needed in Friday’s game against East, the top-ranked team in the state. He only caught one pass for 9 yards in the opening-week win over Orem.

“The matchups we can create are varied,” Bingham coach John Lambourne said about Cosper. “He’s not just a big kid. He moves real well, too. That puts him in the upper echelon in this state, absolutely.

Lambourne has watched Cosper’s growth and knows the headaches he can create. That’s why he wasn’t worried when the college offers didn’t come pouring in right away.

“I knew it would only be a matter of time where he would impress enough and get some offers,” Lambourne said.

And with his future after this year secure, Cosper can focus on the task at hand — facing the Leopards.

“How could you not be excited for this game?” he asked.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

Thursday

Jordan at Syracuse

Friday

Altamont at Lyman (Wyo.), 4 p.m.

Grantsville vs. Minico (Idaho) at Idaho State, 5:30 p.m.

Lone Peak at Dixie

Desert Hills at Salem Hills

Springville at Spanish Fork

East at Bingham

Payson at Carbon

Cedar City at Juab

Rock Point (Ariz.) at Whitehorse

Stansbury at Taylorsville

Woods Cross at Alta

Ogden at Preston (Idaho)

Morgan at South Summit

Westlake at Provo

Box Elder at Bear River

Kanab at Beaver

Monticello at Wayne

Layton at Highland

Mountain View at Timpanogos

West Jordan at Kearns

Weber at Roy

Maple Mountain at Uintah

Park City at Logan

Layton Christian at American Leadership

Wasatch at Mountain Crest

Sky View at Tooele

Bountiful at Hunter

Hillcrest at Brighton

West at Cyprus

Ridgeline at Snow Canyon

North Sanpete at Union

Gunnison Valley at North Sevier

Olympus at Granger

Grand County at Montezuma-Cortez (Colo.)

White Pine (Nev.) at Milford

Parowan at Millard

South Tahoe (Calif.) vs. Skyline at Orem

Cottonwood at Clearfield

Summit Academy at Emery

Duchesne at North Summit

Pine View at Lehi

Judge Memorial at Juan Diego

Timpview at American Fork

Manti at Delta

Bonneville at Northridge

Pleasant Grove at Fremont

South Sevier at Richfield

Herriman at Helix (Calif.)

Rich at Bear Lake (Idaho)

Viewmont at Davis

San Juan at Bayfield (Colo.)

Copper Hills at Ben Lomond

Christian (Calif.) at Hurricane

Skyridge at Murray

Riverton at Corner Canyon

Canyon View at Virgin Valley (Nev.)

Green Canyon vs. Shelley (Idaho), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Sutter (Calif.) at Orem, 4 p.m.



* — All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated
