Class 6A

1. Lone Peak • Starters Madi Robinson, Kennedi Boyd return for state champion Knights, along with regulars Jaquelyn Langhaim and Tasia Farmer.

2. Pleasant Grove • Vikings itching for the top after two years of finishing second at state.

3. Bingham • Setter Seleisa Elisaia leads Miners bent on returning to state tournament prominence.

4. American Fork • Top four teams all from Region 4 as Cavemen are led by BYU recruit Tayler Tausinga.

5. Weber • Warriors will battle with their leading hitter back from 2016 in Bridget Triplett.

Class 5A

1. Corner Canyon • Even with transfer loss of middle Autumn Spafford to Lone Peak, Chargers still could move up from state runner-up finish last year.

2. Bountiful • Defending champion Braves will have to depend on setter Bri Mortensen and libero Holland Vande Merwe while developing new hitters.

3. Box Elder • Bees don’t have a lot of holes to fill as Andreanna McKee, Shayna Baugh and Emily Isaacsen are back at the net.

4. Skyridge • Falcons return hitters Kenadee Christensen, Emily Rupp and Brinley Watkins and are ready to fire away.

5. Timpview • The biggest area of need based on graduation is outside hitter as Thunderbirds rally around other spots on the floor.

Class 4A

1. Desert Hills • Thunder has a lot of work to do to make up for graduation losses, but new Class 4A is ripe for the picking.

2. Park City • Miners may be in the best early position with the return of leading hitter Grace Wiczek, among others.

3. Dixie • The Flyers fell to eventual Class 3A champion Morgan in state quarterfinals last year, now try to take next step.

4. Pine View • A 14-12 overall record in 2016, including 6-4 in tough southern region, makes Panthers a leading candidate to fill the void in new Class 4A.

5. Salem Hills • Skyhawks lost plenty but bring back hitters Hailey Cuff and Tessa Roberts.

Class 3A

1. Morgan • Marcie Stapley in the middle, Brookelyn and Baylee Loertscher on the outside mean the two-time champion Trojans are ready to defend.

2. Union • Cougars middle hitters Carly Blake and Reagan Anderson make this team a good dark horse bet.

3. North Sanpete • Returning setter Allyssa Ericksen has familiar hitting options in Shelby Ison and Madisyn Allred.

4. South Summit • Wildcats played in 2016 Class 2A state championship match but have notable graduation losses heading into a bigger class.

5. San Juan • Broncos were unbeaten in region last year and could surprise.

Class 2A

1. North Summit • Standout hitter Hunter Vernon will miss first few weeks, but defending champions should be OK in the long run.

2. Enterprise • She’s not big, but outside Jaslyn Gardner is a potent force for the Wolves.

3. Duchesne • Eagles have outside hitters Ashtyn Spencer and Makell Remund returning from a Class 1A state semifinal team.

4. Kanab • Cowboys lose plenty and now look to the likes of Josie Lathim and Autumn Shinski to get near top level.

5. Millard • Seniors Ayla Lunt and Candace Cannon, as well as sophomore Madison Owen, will lead the Eagles.

Class 1A

1. Rich • Rebels are primed for a repeat with hitters Julia Hopkin and Savannah Peart joining setter Kierra Groll.

2. Panguitch • It could be a bounce-back year for Bobcats, who have several back from last year’s state runner-up squad.

3. Monticello • The Buckaroos went 30-4 last year, so hope is more than present that the team can continue its winning ways.

4. Milford • Elena Yee had 149 kills in a supporting role last year. Tigers hope she can lead the way this time.

5. Intermountain Christian • 2016 was a breakthrough for Lions, but departure of coach and leading hitter Audrey Green make going difficult.

