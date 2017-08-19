Class 6A
1. Lone Peak • Starters Madi Robinson, Kennedi Boyd return for state champion Knights, along with regulars Jaquelyn Langhaim and Tasia Farmer.
2. Pleasant Grove • Vikings itching for the top after two years of finishing second at state.
3. Bingham • Setter Seleisa Elisaia leads Miners bent on returning to state tournament prominence.
4. American Fork • Top four teams all from Region 4 as Cavemen are led by BYU recruit Tayler Tausinga.
5. Weber • Warriors will battle with their leading hitter back from 2016 in Bridget Triplett.
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon • Even with transfer loss of middle Autumn Spafford to Lone Peak, Chargers still could move up from state runner-up finish last year.
2. Bountiful • Defending champion Braves will have to depend on setter Bri Mortensen and libero Holland Vande Merwe while developing new hitters.
3. Box Elder • Bees don’t have a lot of holes to fill as Andreanna McKee, Shayna Baugh and Emily Isaacsen are back at the net.
4. Skyridge • Falcons return hitters Kenadee Christensen, Emily Rupp and Brinley Watkins and are ready to fire away.
5. Timpview • The biggest area of need based on graduation is outside hitter as Thunderbirds rally around other spots on the floor.
Class 4A
1. Desert Hills • Thunder has a lot of work to do to make up for graduation losses, but new Class 4A is ripe for the picking.
2. Park City • Miners may be in the best early position with the return of leading hitter Grace Wiczek, among others.
3. Dixie • The Flyers fell to eventual Class 3A champion Morgan in state quarterfinals last year, now try to take next step.
4. Pine View • A 14-12 overall record in 2016, including 6-4 in tough southern region, makes Panthers a leading candidate to fill the void in new Class 4A.
5. Salem Hills • Skyhawks lost plenty but bring back hitters Hailey Cuff and Tessa Roberts.
Class 3A
1. Morgan • Marcie Stapley in the middle, Brookelyn and Baylee Loertscher on the outside mean the two-time champion Trojans are ready to defend.
2. Union • Cougars middle hitters Carly Blake and Reagan Anderson make this team a good dark horse bet.
3. North Sanpete • Returning setter Allyssa Ericksen has familiar hitting options in Shelby Ison and Madisyn Allred.
4. South Summit • Wildcats played in 2016 Class 2A state championship match but have notable graduation losses heading into a bigger class.
5. San Juan • Broncos were unbeaten in region last year and could surprise.
Class 2A
1. North Summit • Standout hitter Hunter Vernon will miss first few weeks, but defending champions should be OK in the long run.
2. Enterprise • She’s not big, but outside Jaslyn Gardner is a potent force for the Wolves.
3. Duchesne • Eagles have outside hitters Ashtyn Spencer and Makell Remund returning from a Class 1A state semifinal team.
4. Kanab • Cowboys lose plenty and now look to the likes of Josie Lathim and Autumn Shinski to get near top level.
5. Millard • Seniors Ayla Lunt and Candace Cannon, as well as sophomore Madison Owen, will lead the Eagles.
Class 1A
1. Rich • Rebels are primed for a repeat with hitters Julia Hopkin and Savannah Peart joining setter Kierra Groll.
2. Panguitch • It could be a bounce-back year for Bobcats, who have several back from last year’s state runner-up squad.
3. Monticello • The Buckaroos went 30-4 last year, so hope is more than present that the team can continue its winning ways.
4. Milford • Elena Yee had 149 kills in a supporting role last year. Tigers hope she can lead the way this time.
5. Intermountain Christian • 2016 was a breakthrough for Lions, but departure of coach and leading hitter Audrey Green make going difficult.