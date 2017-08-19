Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week’s action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week’s picks.
Ashley Brindley
The Snow Canyon junior did the (nearly) impossible. She scored two goals Tuesday to lead the Warriors past Davis 2-1 in girls’ soccer action to end Davis’ 45-game winning streak. Brindley scored five goals and assisted on six more last season. Snow Canyon is 1-1-1 this season.
Ashlyn Hall
The Syracuse sophomore is off to a monster start for the Titans. She’s scored seven goals and assisted on four to help the Syracuse girls’ soccer team start the season 4-0. Her three goals and two assists helped Syracuse down Pine View 9-1 on Thursday. And she’s not the only underclassman getting it done for the Titans — 18 of the team’s 24 goals this season have come from freshmen or sophomores.
45
It’s already been mentioned above, but it’s worth mentioning again. The Davis girls’ soccer team won 45 consecutive matches, a streak that began Oct. 14, 2014 and ended Tuesday. The last team to beat the Darts before Snow Canyon was Weber, a 1-0 decision Oct. 10, 2014. The Darts’ run included three state championships.
9.2
It’s the number of yards per carry the Grand County football team averaged in its 39-6 win over Monticello on Friday. The Red Devils rushed for 377 yards on 41 carries, including 194 yards and two scores from senior Brayden Schultz.
50
The percentage of completions Beaver quarterback Porter Hollingshead threw for touchdowns in the Beavers’ 46-0 win over Canyon View on Friday. The senior completed eight passes, and four of them went for scores. The longest was a 55-yarder to Walter Lebaron.
450
The number of all-time victories for the Judge Memorial football program. The Bulldogs downed Ogden 22-10 on Friday for the milestone victory.
11.70
The margin of victory, in seconds, for Timpview senior Aidan Troutner in the Highland Invitational boys’ varsity cross-country race Thursday. He covered the Sugar House Park short course in 14 minutes, 37.50 seconds, while second-place Caleb Armstrong of Hurricane finished in 14:49.20. Troutner finished third in the Class 4A state cross-country meet last year and 13th as a sophomore.