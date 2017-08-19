Penei Sewell, 16, suffered a torn left labrum ahead of the Thunder’s season opener. The injury couldn’t keep the 6-foot-5 tackle off the field Friday night — not with his little brother, sophomore Noah Sewell, making his first start at quarterback. With Penei Sewell anchoring the line, the Thunder racked up more than 400 yards of offense but ultimately fell 45-44 to Jordan High in overtime.