Desert Hills lineman Penei Sewell, the highest-rated high school football recruit in Utah this year, has suffered a shoulder injury that has cast uncertainty over his senior campaign.
“I don’t know at this point,” his father, Gabe Sewell Sr., told The Tribune. “Gonna feel our way through this.”
Penei Sewell, 16, suffered a torn left labrum ahead of the Thunder’s season opener. The injury couldn’t keep the 6-foot-5 tackle off the field Friday night — not with his little brother, sophomore Noah Sewell, making his first start at quarterback. With Penei Sewell anchoring the line, the Thunder racked up more than 400 yards of offense but ultimately fell 45-44 to Jordan High in overtime.
The lineman’s status going forward, however, is less certain as he likely will require surgery to repair his shoulder at some point.
Penei Sewell, a four-star recruit and the top-rated offensive tackle in the West, holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Alabama, USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Utah and BYU.
“I think he could knock on any coach’s door in the country and get in,” Desert Hills coach Carl Franke has said of his star lineman. “He’s a special player. You don’t get guys like this very often.”