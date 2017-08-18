Whitehorse High, located on the Navajo reservation in remote but scenic Montezuma Creek, plays an independent schedule. That, according to coach James Madsen, has both pros and cons.
“An independent schedule makes it easy to schedule teams our fans want to see us play, mostly our rivals from other parts of the reservation,” he said. “We don’t get to compete for a spot in the playoffs. We can’t make a state title our goal, so in some ways it’s harder to get our players motivated.”
Madsen said after a losing season a year ago, he expects to win this season by refocussing on fundamentals.
One interesting side note. Because of lack of numbers, the Raiders usually have girls on the team, playing receiver, running back and linebacker.
WHITEHORSE RAIDERS
Coach • James Madsen, first year
Last season • 3-6
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 • Rock Point (Ariz.)
Sept. 2 • San Juan JV
Sept. 8 • Tohatchi (N.M.)
Sept. 15 • Crown Point (N.M.)
Sept. 22 • Dolores (Colo.)
Sept. 29 • at Navajo Prep (N.M.)
Oct. 6 • Fort Wingate (N.M.)
Oct. 19 • at Kirtland (N.M.)
Oct. 27 • at Monument Valley
Behind center • Senior DeAndre Nakai is a dual-threat quarterback who should bring plenty of experience to a key position.
Ball hawks • Madsen expects Jaden Ahtosie and Branley John Jr. to be Nakai’s primary targets.
In the trenches • Because of lack of numbers, the top linemen for the Raiders have to play both offense and defense. The key players will be Vincent Saltclah and Stanford Nakai.
Key losses • Starting quarterback Dante Lansing and top linebacker Isaach Dishface graduated. Madsen said they will be difficult to replace.
Next wave • Top newcomers include freshman Rex Harvey, one of the team’s best new linemen, and fullback and linebacker prospect Fernando Morales.