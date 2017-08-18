Lehi at Alta, 7 p.m.
A pair of quarterbacks who put up impressive numbers last season will try to one-up each other. Hawks QB Will Dana threw for 3,595 yards and 42 touchdowns last season. He was helped by running back Josh Davis, who ran for 2,645 yards, but Davis has graduated. Pioneers QB Cammon Cooper, who is committed to Washington State, completed 309 of his 486 attempts for 2,059 yards and 38 TDs last season. It’s safe to assume there will be some points scored in this one.
Corner Canyon at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.
The Eric Kjar Era at Corner Canyon opens on the road. Kjar’s offenses put up video-game-like numbers during his time at Jordan, and there’s little reason to think that won’t be the case at Corner Canyon, too. He has a Division I commit at QB to get started, too, with Zach Wilson under center. Wilson, who is committed to Boise State, threw for 2,708 yards and ran for another 539 last season. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Kjar’s offense. But don’t sleep on the Vikings, who started slow but won their last five regular-season games to reach the playoffs last year. They’ve got a bunch of guys back, so they’ll be a great test for the Chargers.
Jordan at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.
The reigning Class 3AA state champions hope the third time is the charm against the larger Beetdigggers from up north. Jordan has outscored the Thunder 82-55 in their two previous meetings. Jordan returns dual-threat QB Crew Wakley, but he’s operating under a new coach — Kaleo Teriipaia. Desert Hills lost significant pieces but still has highly recruited Penei Sewell on the line.
South Summit at San Juan, 7 p.m.
We get a rematch of a Class 2A state semifinal from last season. The Wildcats took down the Broncos in that one, 38-21, which was the second consecutive season that South Summit ended San Juan’s season. The Broncos get to host this one, and they will be breaking in a new offense under first-year coach Barkley Christensen.
Lone Peak at Herriman, 7 p.m.
This one is a repeat of the 2015 Class 5A state title game, which the Mustangs won 17-14. The Knights, who are coming off an appearance in last year’s 5A state title game, have a new coach and only return four starters. BYU commit Blake Freeland will lead the offense for Herriman, which lost a playoff play-in game to end last season. This one is a great early test for two programs with high aspirations this season.
Dixie at Springville, 7 p.m
This will be the 12th consecutive year the two meet to start the season, the longest current streak in the state. The Red Devils are coming off an appearance in the Class 4A state game, which they lost to East. Dixie managed to make it to the Class 3AA state semifinals, and the Flyers did it without their starting QB in the postseason. But QB Jacob Barben and receiver Hobbs Nyberg are back, and they’ll present quite a challenge for the Red Devils’ defense. Springville has won this matchup the last four years.
WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
Thursday’s score
East 42, Timpview 10
Friday’s games
North Summit at Layton Christian, 4 p.m.
Bonneville at Logan
Juan Diego at Bear River
Kearns at Copper Hills
Monticello at Grand County
Park City at Morgan
Delta at Juab
Tooele at North Sanpete
Carbon at Manti
Ben Lomond at Salem Hills
Dixie at Springville
Northridge at Viewmont
Olympus at Cottonwood
Box Elder at Layton
Davis at Bountiful
Wayne at North Sevier
Cyprus at Grantsville
American Fork at Weber
Corner Canyon at Pleasant Grove
South Summit at San Juan
Provo at Cedar City
Judge Memorial at Ogden
Lehi at Alta
Lone Peak at Herriman
Beaver at Canyon View
Hillcrest at West
Timpanogos at Payson
Brighton at Fremont
Mountain Crest at Highland
Parowan at Altamont
Millard at Enterprise
Sky View at Stansbury
West Jordan at Westlake
Syracuse at Roy
Hurricane at Mountain View
Union at Summit Academy
Clearfield at Hunter
Duchesne at American Leadership
Riverton at Skyridge
Milford at Gunnison Valley
Maple Mountain at Woods Cross
Pine View at Green Canyon
Taylorsville at Murray
South Sevier at Kanab
Ridgeline at Spanish Fork
Emery at Richfield
Jordan at Desert Hills
Uintah at Snow Canyon
Orem at Bingham
* — All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated