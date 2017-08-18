Lehi at Alta, 7 p.m.

Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Alta's Will Dana (7) runs the ball during the game at Alta High School Friday August 19, 2016.
A pair of quarterbacks who put up impressive numbers last season will try to one-up each other. Hawks QB Will Dana threw for 3,595 yards and 42 touchdowns last season. He was helped by running back Josh Davis, who ran for 2,645 yards, but Davis has graduated. Pioneers QB Cammon Cooper, who is committed to Washington State, completed 309 of his 486 attempts for 2,059 yards and 38 TDs last season. It’s safe to assume there will be some points scored in this one.

TribPreps coverage • @Maddie_M_Lee

Corner Canyon at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.

Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Corner Canyon's Zach Wilson (1) runs past Roy defenders during the game at Roy High School Friday September 2, 2016. Corner Canyon defeated Roy 36-6.
The Eric Kjar Era at Corner Canyon opens on the road. Kjar’s offenses put up video-game-like numbers during his time at Jordan, and there’s little reason to think that won’t be the case at Corner Canyon, too. He has a Division I commit at QB to get started, too, with Zach Wilson under center. Wilson, who is committed to Boise State, threw for 2,708 yards and ran for another 539 last season. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Kjar’s offense. But don’t sleep on the Vikings, who started slow but won their last five regular-season games to reach the playoffs last year. They’ve got a bunch of guys back, so they’ll be a great test for the Chargers.

TribPreps coverage • @EricbUTsports

Jordan at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan QB Crew Wakley runs during first half play as Jordan led Desert Hills 21-0 at the half, Friday, August 19, 2016.
The reigning Class 3AA state champions hope the third time is the charm against the larger Beetdigggers from up north. Jordan has outscored the Thunder 82-55 in their two previous meetings. Jordan returns dual-threat QB Crew Wakley, but he’s operating under a new coach — Kaleo Teriipaia. Desert Hills lost significant pieces but still has highly recruited Penei Sewell on the line.

South Summit at San Juan, 7 p.m.

Steve Griffin / The Salt Lake Tribune South Summit receiver Keegan Stracher gets brought down by San Juan defender Nathan Nielson during class 2A semifinal football game against at Stewart Stadium on the Weber State University campus in Ogden Thursday November 3, 2016.
We get a rematch of a Class 2A state semifinal from last season. The Wildcats took down the Broncos in that one, 38-21, which was the second consecutive season that South Summit ended San Juan’s season. The Broncos get to host this one, and they will be breaking in a new offense under first-year coach Barkley Christensen.

Lone Peak at Herriman, 7 p.m.

Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune American Fork's Davis Rasmusson and AJ Jaecke sack Herriman quarterback Blake Freeland. Herriman High School leads American Fork High School 16-0 at the half during their Region 4 football game, October 7, 2016 in Herriman.
This one is a repeat of the 2015 Class 5A state title game, which the Mustangs won 17-14. The Knights, who are coming off an appearance in last year’s 5A state title game, have a new coach and only return four starters. BYU commit Blake Freeland will lead the offense for Herriman, which lost a playoff play-in game to end last season. This one is a great early test for two programs with high aspirations this season.

TribPreps coverage • @TribTomWharton

Dixie at Springville, 7 p.m

Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Springville's Bennett Hullinger (36) celebrates his touchdown with Springville's Ben Schreiner (10) during the 4A football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday November 18, 2016.
This will be the 12th consecutive year the two meet to start the season, the longest current streak in the state. The Red Devils are coming off an appearance in the Class 4A state game, which they lost to East. Dixie managed to make it to the Class 3AA state semifinals, and the Flyers did it without their starting QB in the postseason. But QB Jacob Barben and receiver Hobbs Nyberg are back, and they’ll present quite a challenge for the Red Devils’ defense. Springville has won this matchup the last four years.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s score

East 42, Timpview 10

Friday’s games

North Summit at Layton Christian, 4 p.m.

Bonneville at Logan

Juan Diego at Bear River

Kearns at Copper Hills

Monticello at Grand County

Park City at Morgan

Delta at Juab

Tooele at North Sanpete

Carbon at Manti

Ben Lomond at Salem Hills

Dixie at Springville

Northridge at Viewmont

Olympus at Cottonwood

Box Elder at Layton

Davis at Bountiful

Wayne at North Sevier

Cyprus at Grantsville

American Fork at Weber

Corner Canyon at Pleasant Grove

South Summit at San Juan

Provo at Cedar City

Judge Memorial at Ogden

Lehi at Alta

Lone Peak at Herriman

Beaver at Canyon View

Hillcrest at West

Timpanogos at Payson

Brighton at Fremont

Mountain Crest at Highland

Parowan at Altamont

Millard at Enterprise

Sky View at Stansbury

West Jordan at Westlake

Syracuse at Roy

Hurricane at Mountain View

Union at Summit Academy

Clearfield at Hunter

Duchesne at American Leadership

Riverton at Skyridge

Milford at Gunnison Valley

Maple Mountain at Woods Cross

Pine View at Green Canyon

Taylorsville at Murray

South Sevier at Kanab

Ridgeline at Spanish Fork

Emery at Richfield

Jordan at Desert Hills

Uintah at Snow Canyon

Orem at Bingham



* — All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated
