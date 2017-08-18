The Eric Kjar Era at Corner Canyon opens on the road. Kjar’s offenses put up video-game-like numbers during his time at Jordan, and there’s little reason to think that won’t be the case at Corner Canyon, too. He has a Division I commit at QB to get started, too, with Zach Wilson under center. Wilson, who is committed to Boise State, threw for 2,708 yards and ran for another 539 last season. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Kjar’s offense. But don’t sleep on the Vikings, who started slow but won their last five regular-season games to reach the playoffs last year. They’ve got a bunch of guys back, so they’ll be a great test for the Chargers.