Finishing. That is the area of focus for Snow Canyon heading into the 2017 season.
“Even the teams that are playing for state championships out of our region, we are playing them to last minute touchdown games and we are not winning enough of those,” coach Mike Esplin said.
The Warriors finished 3-7 overall, 1-4 in region play last season.
“It’s about continuing to teach team attitude and doing what is necessary to help the team be successful,” Esplin said. “We are keeping our eyes on the work and the team atmosphere, and we feel like if we all do our jobs and what we are asked to do to help the team, success will happen.”
SNOW CANYON WARRIORS
Coach • Mike Esplin, second season
Last season • 3-7, 1-4 in Region 9; Lost to Ridgeline 26-0 in Class 3AA playoff opener
State championships • 1996, 1999
State championship appearances • 1995, 2006
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Uintah, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Dixie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Pine View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Cedar City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 (Thurs.) • Canyon View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 (Wed.) • at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 (Thurs.) • Desert Hills, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Austin Staley will start at quarterback after completing 23 passes for 276 yard and four TDs last season. Esplin said Staley is the perfect embodiment of what his team stands for. “He’s not the biggest, not the strongest, not the fastest, not super flashy, but he is super team-oriented, super consistent, a good reader, makes good decisions under pressure,” Esplin said. “He’s perfect for what we do offensively and also complements our defense, putting them in good positions. We feel like he is going to be a really good fit.”
Ball hawks • Zach Nowatzke, the son of Snow Canyon’s offensive coordinator, caught three TD passes last season and will be counted on to be a main target this year. “It’s like having a coach out there on the field,” Esplin said.
In the trenches • David Park will help anchor the offensive line after transferring from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Esplin plans to run the offensive line through him.
Hit men • Jaden Lacayo returns as a four-year started on the defensive line. “He’s one of the strongest players in our program,” Esplin said. “He’ll be a key guy.”
Key returners • Jayden Lacayo, Sr. (DT)
Key losses • Britton Webster (MLB); Kaleb Gates (MLB)
The next wave • Miles Reynolds, Jr. (MLB)