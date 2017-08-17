Behind center • Austin Staley will start at quarterback after completing 23 passes for 276 yard and four TDs last season. Esplin said Staley is the perfect embodiment of what his team stands for. “He’s not the biggest, not the strongest, not the fastest, not super flashy, but he is super team-oriented, super consistent, a good reader, makes good decisions under pressure,” Esplin said. “He’s perfect for what we do offensively and also complements our defense, putting them in good positions. We feel like he is going to be a really good fit.”