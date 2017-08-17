Cedar City put together a 3-2 record out of region, but the ultra-competitive Region 9 beat up the team.
“Our region is as tough as any region in this classification,” coach Josh Bennett said. “Our mindset is the same — just take it one game at a time and work to improve each week. The key for us is staying healthy. We just want to and are ready to compete.”
CEDAR CITY
Coach • Josh Bennett, third season
Last season • 4-6, 1-4 in Region 9; Lost to Park City 28-21 in Class 3AA opener
State title game appearances • 1958, 1961
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Provo, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Juab, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Canyon View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Desert Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 • Pine View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 • Dixie, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Cedar City will have a new quarterback this season, either junior Mike Anker or senior Luke Maggio. Both players spent most of last season at cornerback but are ready for the transition. Helping out the inexperienced quarterback will be three returning running backs in Trent Mauer, Drake Fakahua, who played quarterback last year, and Markus Johnson.
Ball hawks • Bennett likes Maggio’s skills as a slot receiver. “He is a very athletic kid that we feel like creates some space down the field,” Bennett said. “Also he is a kid who put a lot of time in the offseason and is dedicated to improving his game.”
In the trenches • The offensive line is being looked at as one of the team’s biggest strengths since it returns three starters. Seniors Hayden Giles at left guard, Kobbe Lata at right tackle and Daniel Jordan at left tackle tackles form the foundation. “Having these three returners start for us will set up a really nice balance for us on the line,” Bennett said.
Hit men • Bennett expects a breakout year from Bryce Crowley. Lata will spend time on the D-line as well as the offensive line.
Key returners • Bryce Crowley, Jr. (T, DT); Kobee Lata, Sr. (T, DT)
Key losses • Braden Garrett (WR, CB); Derek Ball (WR, CB)
The next wave • Mike Anker, Jr. (OLB, QB)