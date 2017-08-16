Wayne is going to an independent schedule in its third year of varsity football in an effort to find an elusive first win.
New coach Bryce Mitchell is excited at the prospect of getting a few wins and feels as though the leadership of six seniors augmented by some younger players could allow that to happen.
One of the problems the Badgers deal with is a lack of numbers. They will field only 19 players. Some of the school’s best athletes choose to play fall baseball, where Wayne has been a dominant program in recent years.
WAYNE BADGERS
Coach • Bryce Mitchell
Last season • 0-9
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • At North Sevier
Aug. 25 • Monticello
Aug. 31 • Richfield JV
Sept. 8 • at Altamont
Sept. 15 • at Monument Valley
Sept. 22 • Whitehorse
Sept. 29 • at Parowan
Oct. 4 • South Sevier
Oct. 17 • Kanab
Oct. 20 • Kanab JV
Behind center • After losing their top prospect to baseball, the Badgers are scrambling to find a quarterback. Freshman Braden Lawston and sophomore Strand Eeler are competing for the job.
Ball hawks • Bryant Pace and Logan Stevens are the veteran receivers, but a number of young guys are fighting for spots.
In the trenches • This could be a strong spot with Mason Stevens, freshman Zach Dasse and Calbert Taylor on offense. Sophomore Jacob Oldroyd and Braden Erickson both played last year and will anchor the defense.
Hit men • Linebacker Barlow Pace should lead the way with Jay Jackson, Braden Erickson and Jacob Oldroyd expected to contribute.
Key returning players • Braden Erickson, Jacob Oldroyd, Calbert Taylor, and Luke Dahl provide experience after all seeing good minutes a year ago.
Key losses • The Badgers had their leading rusher choose to play baseball and are missing three offensive linemen from a year ago.
Top newcomers • Freshman Braden Lawton could be the starting quarterback.