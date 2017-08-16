Wasatch got a taste of the postseason by earning the No. 4 seed out of Region 8, but their season came to an end in the opening round at the hands of Alta.
The Wasps would like a bigger taste this season.
“The reclassification is a big deal for Wasatch,” coach Steve Coburn said. “We want to compete at the highest level and have the opportunity to compete against the best. The realignment region wise isn’t that big of a deal because we still have Maple Mountain and Springville, but going into the state playoffs is a big change with the schools we will have to deal with.”
WASATCH WASPS
Coach • Steve Coburn, sixth year
Last season • 5-6, 3-2 in Region 8; Lost to Alta 49-7 in Class 4A playoff opener
State title game appearances • 1966, 1967, 1974, 1993, 1998, 2002
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 • at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Skyline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Cottonwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Springville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • at Provo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • Skyridge, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Brock Cloward returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,434 yards and running for another 267. He will have new company in the backfield after the Wasps lost their starting running backs to graduation. Coburn has his eyes on Jaden Parkensen and Gerson Cabrera to help shoulder the rushing load.
Ball hawks • Carson Myers and Grayson Wynne will be two primary targets for Cloward down the field. The two combined for five touchdowns and 442 yards receiving last season.
In the trenches • Bob Schick and Mitch Nelson will retain their duties on the offensive line. “They are much bigger than they were last year, and they have another year of experience, which will only help,” Coburn said.
Hit men • Senior Wylder Smith returns as a defensive end after 47 tackles, two sacks and recovered two fumbles last season. Like Schick and Nelson on the offensive line, Smith is “much bigger and stronger” than he was his junior season, his coach said.
Key returners • Wylder Smith, Sr. (DE); Brock Cloward, Sr. (QB)
Key losses • Antonio Rino (MLB); Hayden Richards (RB)
The next wave • Kaden Smith, Jr. (WR)