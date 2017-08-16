Todd Peacock becomes Uintah’s coach at 24 years in Cedar City, where he led his team to the postseason 20 times.
His season opener will be against a familiar foe, Region 9’s Snow Canyon, but his familiarity drops off from there.
“I’m really old school,” he said. “I run what I guess most people would call an old-fashioned offense, but because of that, I think it’s different than what other people do. Being an unknown is a good thing, and I feel like we are just going to do what we do and hopefully we can adjust to what people are doing to us.”
UINTAH UTES
Coach • Todd Peacock, first year
Last season • 4-6, 1-5 in Region 8
State championships • 1994
Other state title game appearances • 1959
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Payson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Orem, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior Kyle Henderson returns for his second starting season at quarterback. He threw for 972 yards and seven touchdown while rushing for 92 yards on 65 carries last season. If there was anyone who would challenge Henderson for the starting job it would be junior, Daegun Oaks. As a sophomore, Oaks passed for 1558 yards and rushed for 14.
Ball hawks • Senior Corbin Allen will be a key target at tight end. He had 17 receptions for 200 yards on offense as well as nine tackles on the defensive side.
In the trenches • Returning starter Chance Kennicker, who Peacock categorizes as strong and fast, will be an anchor on the offensive line alongside Jakobe Mold and Alex Foster.
Hit men • Mold registered 12 tackles in six games last season and will be called upon as a leader of the defensive end as well. Peacock plans to use Foster on the defensive line, too.