Preston Parrish returns for his second season lead Spanish Fork, and the Dons bring back experience at some key spots on offense.
The Dons likely will be in contention for a playoff spot out of the reorganized Region 10.
SPANISH FORK DONS
Coach • Preston Parrish, second year
Last season • 4-6, 2-4 in Region 10
State title game appearances • 2012
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Springville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Uintah, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Skyridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Payson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 • at Orem, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior Carson Chapple returns for his second season as the starting quarterback.
Ball hawks • Parrish said his receivers are a “talented group”. Two players who saw significant playing time last season — Way Stanton and Noah Conway — will lead the way. Stanton started at receiver and was also the team’s punter last year. Conway will spend time in the slot position as well as running back.
In the trenches • The Dons are confident in their offensive line, where they return with their top seven offensive linemen. Senior Jarom Jones has started since he was a freshman. Parrish is countin on Vai Tukaufu and Sam Dawe to have breakout seasons.
Hit men • Spanish Fork returns eight defensive starters. One of those returners is Gavin Campbell, who Parrish called “one of the best defensive ends in the entire state.”
Key returners • Carson Chappell, Sr. (QB), Gavin Campbell, Sr. (DE)
Key losses • Landan Jenson (LB, RB)
The next wave • Dallas Eyere, Jr. (RB, WR), Sam Dawe, Jr. (T, DT)