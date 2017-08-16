A 6-5 overall record and 4-3 in region play? That’s quite an inaugural season.
Skyridge will try to build on the momentum from last season as it moves into a new Region 8 this season.
“We are still in that mode of developing the habits that will settle a foundation for the long term,” Falcons coach Jon Lehman said. “We do have a little different mindset because we know a bit more who we are going into the first game. We have high expectations and we are really focused on pushing us to our potential this year.”
SKYRIDGE FALCONS
Coach • Jon Lehman, second year
Last season • 6-5, 4-3 in Region 7
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Riverton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Murray, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Roy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Viewmont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Provo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Springville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Oct 18 (Wed.) • at Wasatch, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Jadyn Clemons and Moses Numatalolo battled for starting quarterback duties. “We will expect a lot out of our quarterbacks as far as decision making and production, but our driving force for our offense is the running game,” Lehman said. “We really like to philosophically platoon our running back.” Junior Josh Hadfield will be featured in the running game after finishing running for 273 yards as “one of the best producers” for the Falcons.
Ball hawks • Colby Samuels, who Lehman raves about, will return as a starter. “He’s big, he’s fast, he’s got great leaping ability, has good ball skills and really just the total package when it comes to being a receiver,” Lehman said. “I really feel like he’s a sleeper to be one of the most productive guys in the state.” Samuels will be joined by Nathan Upham, who caught 24 passes for 455 yards and five TDs.
In the trenches • Ben Read, Kalil Hunkin and Logan Sagapolu return as starters on the offensive line. “You can go off of measureables — weight, speed, test results — and you can make projections, but it’s always better to go off of what you’ve actually seen,” Lehman said. “It’s a tough situation to predict who’s going to be productive, and all three of these guys have been really productive in their careers.”
Hit men • The Falcons return nine starters and most key backups. “We have a defense that can grow into a really dominant unit,” Lehman said. Jaxon Peck totaled 58 tackles, while Alex Palmer added 27 and Eli Pulu had 22 last season. Linebackers Kani Taufa, Mitchell Sampson and Blayden Togia’i are three more returners who all started during their sophomore seasons. “It was an interesting position to be in where we saw all the young talent and just said we are going to go with young guys,” Lehman said. Seniors Garrett Rusick and Klayton Driggs will join the young defensive core, bringing a bit more experience to the bunch.
Key returners • Colby Samuels, Sr. (WR); Josh Hadfield, Sr. (RB)
Key losses • Cody Frampton (QB); Wyatt Parkinson (C)
The next wave • Nathan Upham, Jr. (WR); Moses Niumatalolo, Fr. (QB); Jadyn Clemons, Fr. (QB)