Hit men • The Falcons return nine starters and most key backups. “We have a defense that can grow into a really dominant unit,” Lehman said. Jaxon Peck totaled 58 tackles, while Alex Palmer added 27 and Eli Pulu had 22 last season. Linebackers Kani Taufa, Mitchell Sampson and Blayden Togia’i are three more returners who all started during their sophomore seasons. “It was an interesting position to be in where we saw all the young talent and just said we are going to go with young guys,” Lehman said. Seniors Garrett Rusick and Klayton Driggs will join the young defensive core, bringing a bit more experience to the bunch.