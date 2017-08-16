Tragedy hit the Salem Hills Skyhawks when rising senior lineman Doug Julian died of altitude sickness Aug. 5 while on a scouting trip in the Uintas.
“Doug was a huge part what we were trying to do here and what we were trying to accomplish,” first-year coach Harry Schwenke said. “He was the ultimate example of how to be a Skyhawk. Talking to his parents, they said that he was always trying to do the right thing. That applies to us on the field as well as off the field. That is what our program was about.”
SALEM HILLS SKYHAWKS
Coach • Harry Schwenke, first year
Last season • 6-5, 4-2 in Region 10; Lost to Timpview 66-19 in Class 4A playoff opener
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Ben Lomond 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Desert Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Juab, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Orem, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Payson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 • at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • at Uintah, 7 p.m.
Behind center • James Nelson returns as the starting quarterback. He threw for 1,584 yards with 12 touchdowns last season. “He can sling the ball around really well — has a big arm,” Schwenke said. “This year, we are going to try to simplify the offense to try and give him some easier reads and make him more efficient. But he’s a gamer when it comes down to it. He’s going to make things happen.”
Ball hawks • The receiver position is an area Schwenke considers undersized. The 6-foot-7 Cole Griffin is the exception. “He is a basketball kid, but he’s been in the [football] program for a while now,” Schwenke said. “He has great hands and will definitely create some matchup problems.” Tyreese Williams, who finished with 86 yards saidlast season, will join Griffin at the position.
In the trenches • Julian was a key part of the Skyhawks’ offensive line. Schwenke is counting on a number of players to step up on the line. Justin House and Connor Weight, who were starters alongside Julian, will play key roles. “They have a lot of game and a lot of experience between the two of them,” Schwenke said. “We will be leaning on them quite a bit.”
Hit men • Jacob Rolfe enters his senior season as a third-year starter at defensive end. He registered 58 tackles last season. “He is a reason why the guys [on the team] are so close,” Schwenke said. “He is a great leader by the way he walks and talks and the way he leads on the field as well.”
Key returners • James Nelson, Sr. (QB)
Key losses • Doug Julian (OL); Vili Wolfgramm (RB)
The next wave • Reed Johnson, Fr. (WR); Derek Burton, Soph. (DL)