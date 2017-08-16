Provo’s top receiver from last season, Ty Jones, is making a push for significant playing time at the University of Washington. The Bulldogs also lost their quarterback and running back to graduation.
“We’ve got some young guys that will help fill in the shoes,” coach Tony McGreary said. “Even though we are not going to have three of the top players that we had last year, I feel like overall our team is going to be a little better and we will also have better depth.”
PROVO BULLDOGS
Coach • Tony McGreary, fourth year
Last season • 7-5, 4-3 in Region 8; Lost to Maple Mountain 27-20 in Class 4A opener
State championships • 1982
Other state title game appearances • 1968, 1972, 1976
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Cedar City, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 • Westlake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Timpview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Orem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Skyridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • Wasatch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • at Springville, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Bryce Orton will take over starting quarterback duties from the graduated Spencer Jorgensen. Orton saw limited action in two games last season. McGreary expects him to help out with the Bulldogs’ running game alongside running backs Ho’ola Arakaki and Kris Taufaasau.
Ball hawks • Nick Stoddard will be the only returning receiver after finishing with 190 yards receiving last season. Stoddard will be joined by Terrence Ulibarri as a primary target.
In the trenches • The offensive line returns three starters in Brock Heidemen, Talmage Robertson and Jaxon Tronson. “These guys have varsity experience and have worked really hard and provided good leadership of the offensive line,” McGreary said. Junior Jimmy Tomasi, who McGreary calls the “strongest kid in the weight room,” is expected to make an impact.
Hit men • Johnny Astle (6 foot 4, 225 pounds) and Kelton Bertangini (6-4, 215) are two key returners on the defensive line. They combined for 75 tackles last season, and McGreary says they have put on 15 to 20 pounds in the offseason. “We are expecting very big things from them,” McGreary said.
Key returners • Nick Stoddard, Sr. (DB, WR); Jaxon Tronson, Sr. (C, K, P); Johnny Astle, Sr. (DE,TE); Kelton Bertangini, Sr. (DE, TE)
Key losses • Spencer Jorgensen (QB); Ty Jones (WR); Tevita Ika (WR, RB)
The next wave • James Tomasi, Soph. (G, DT)