Payson only had three returning starters on offense and defense last season. That inexperience helped lead to a 1-9 finish.
“We might not have a Division I player being recruited right now, but I think overall we are just a better team because of the experience we have,” coach Derek Campbell said.
PAYSON LIONS
Coach • Derek Campbell, second year
Last season • 1-10, 0-6 in Region 10
State championships • 1969, 1971
Other state title game appearances • 1960, 1970
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Carbon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Emery, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Park City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Uintah, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 • Orem, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • at Logan, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Matt Van Moos returns as the starting quarterback. “With all of the offensive players coming back, he is the most critical player ... to give us success,” Campbell said.
Ball hawks • Payson will feature a mix of returners and newcomers at receiver. Riley Hanses is a senior who will see a lot of playing time alongside Riley Redford, Landyn Westover and Bryton Brown.
In the trenches • The Lions return the majority of their offensive line. Seniors Isaac Robbins, Gavin Scholl and Bridger Kilmer will be the go-to guys in addition to juniors McCoy Cook and Corbin Gull.
Hit men • Cook and Gull are returning juniors who will make an impact on the defensive line as well as the offensive line.
Key returners • Matt Van Moos, Sr. (QB)
Key losses • Tyler Batty (DE,TE); Buc Fraizer (WR,BD)
The next wave • McCoy Cook, Jr. (DE); Corbin Gull, Jr. (DE)