Mountain View Bruins is using last season’s winless campaign as motivation.
“They are very determined this year,” coach Tyler Anderson said.
The Bruins return multiple starters on defense and offense, and Anderson is hoping that year of experience pays off this year.
MOUNTAIN VIEW BRUINS
Coach • Tyler Anderson, second year
Last season • 0-10, 0-7 in Region 10
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Wasatch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 • Uintah, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Orem, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Payson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 • Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • at West, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Duce Anderson returns after taking over as the starting quarterback as a freshman. He threw for 818 yards and seven passing touchdowns while rushing for another score. “He has gotten stronger and progressed as far as reads and seeing defenses, so we expect him to have a good year,” coach Anderson said.
Ball hawks • Nata Sagutaraga and Foli Fonua will be main targets downfield this year. “They both had really good offseasons and summers,” coach Anderson said. “They are both big targets — can run and catch — and I expect them to have big years for us.”
In the trenches • David Herring earned a starting role as a sophomore and returns to help lead the offensive line. Gabe McNeff and Aisea Unga also will help hold down the O-line.
Hit men • Noah Jensen returns for his senior year as a starter for the Bruins and should be a defensive leader in addition to seeing time on offese. He will be joined by fellow senior Aisea Unga on defense.
Key returners • Duce Anderson, Soph. (QB); Noah Jenses, Sr. (RB, DB)
Key losses • Mckay Waite (WR)
The next wave • Foli Fonua, Jr. (WR)