An always-rugged schedule awaits Hurricane in loaded Region 9. But the Tigers don’t want to hear about that.
“We need to focus on what we do,” coach Steve Pearson said. “We need to focus on our style and then do it as best we can.”
Hurricane won three of their first first five games before dropping their last five.
HURRICANE TIGERS
Coach • Steve Pearson, fourth year
Last season • 3-7, 1-4 in Region 9; Lost to Bear River 20-13 in Class 3AA playoff opener
State championships • 2011
Other state title game appearances • 1982, 1983, 1989, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Christian (Calif.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Moapa Valley (Nev.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Canyon View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Cedar City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Pine View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 • at Dixie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 • Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The bulk of the Tigers’ running game will be courtesy of running backs Jaron Cordova, who rushed for 182 yards last season, and Kolby Heaton, who gained 241 yards. “They are very quick, have great hands and will be really exciting to watch,” Pearson said.
Ball hawks • Pearson describes senior George Sanchez as a “quick young man with good hands and the ability to make magical things happen.” While the throwing game hasn’t been Hurricane’s forte in the past, Sanchez will be a target down the field.
In the trenches • Shane Farnsworth totaled five tackles last season and played a key role at offensive guard. “We are relying on him to bring the skills he has to the guard spot,” Pearson said. “He is a super important part of our offense.”
Hit men • Steve Campbell register 23 tackles in his junior year and will be called upon to help lead the defense.