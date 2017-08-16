Grand County has the core of its 2016 Class 2A state quarterfinal team back this season, and the Red Devils are ready to take the next step.
Leading the charge is senior Brayden Schultz, who averaged 132 all-purpose yards per game and tallied 1,056 total yards last season. Coach Dennis Wells has positioned Schultz for another stellar season, putting him in the backfield alongside Dakota Johnson.
Schultz ran for 684 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. Johnson wasn’t far behind with 503 yards and five touchdowns.
The duo is crucial to the Red Devils’ success.
Senior Josh Jones will be the starting quarterback, but Wells said that there are “options galore.”
Jones has an experienced line ahead of him, giving him space and time to execute the offensive plan. Four of the five offensive linemen are returning starters.
Grand County also has a plethora of sophomores who are waiting for their shot at the spotlight and could help the Red Devils stay on top of the 2A South in the coming years.
GRAND COUNTY RED DEVILS
Coach • Dennis Wells, 16th year
Last season • 5-6, 1-4 in Class 2A South; Lost to San Juan 46-6 in a 2A state quarterfinal
State championships • 2005
Other state title game appearances • 1950, 1962, 1964, 1975, 1984, 2005, 2013
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Monticello, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Montezuma-Cortez (Colo.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • American Leadership Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Millard, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at South Sevier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • North Sevier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at San Juan, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The quarterback position seemed to have a question mark permanently attached to it last year. Jones has been given the green light to run the offense this season, but there are always plenty of backups in the Red Devils’ system. Grand County should feel solid behind center, especially with two experienced running backs flanking Jones.
Ball hawks • Schultz also was the top receiver last season, so there is plenty of room to grow and be successful behind him. Schultz had 139 yards receiving in 2016, as the Red Devils limited their passing offense.
In the trenches • The Red Devils’ line is experienced, and that is a huge plus. This could give Jones a license to throw a little more than the team did last season.
Hit men • Grand County is banking on an improved defense this year because a bulk of last season’s squad returns. Wells pointed to senior linebacker Nick Downard, junior nose guard Jarett Reidhead and senior tackle Jared Smith as valuable playmakers for the defense.
Key returners • Josh Jones, Sr. (QB); Brayden Schultz, Sr. (WR/FS); Dakota Johnson, Sr. (WR); Nick Downard, Sr. (RB/LB); Jarett Reidhead, Jr. (FB/NG); Jared Smith, Sr. (T)
Key losses • Taylor Horton, QB; Dylan Valerio, RB/CB
The next wave • Morgan Alvey, Soph. (FB/CB); Clynn Backus, Soph. (T/DE); Brayden Troutt, Soph. (RB/MLB); Trea Meyer, Soph. (G/NG)