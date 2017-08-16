Skyler Miller is eager to change the tone of the Canyon View football program in his first year at the helm.
“There is a lot of negative out there, but we are choosing to take it in stride and changing everything into a positive,” Miller said. “We are going into the season with the mindset of no matter what happens, we are not going to make excuses, we are not going to blame, we are not going to complain.”
CANYON VIEW FALCONS
Coach • Skyler Miller, first year
Last season • 4-7, 3-2 in Region 9; Lost to Juan Diego 42-14 in Class 3AA playoff opener
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Beaver, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Virgin Valley (Nev.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Cedar City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Dixie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 • Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 • at Pine View, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Stockton Rigby started for the Falcons at quarterback last season, but foot surgery is keeping him from returning to that position. Junior Brady Lowry, who passed for 129 yards and rushed for 63 last season is a possible replacement.
Ball hawks • Miller said there is “a batch full of possible starters.” He plans to use a rotation of about four receivers, he said.
In the trenches • The Falcons return with what Miller believes will be a very strong group. Senior Tyler Haley and Jayden Rose return to starting spots on the offensive line. “We are starting them both with the new offensive theme, and they are taking well to it,” Miller said. They also may make appearances on the defensive line.
Hit men • Miller plans to have some players play both offense and defense. Wyatt Barton, who registered 18 tackles last season, will return as a key player on the defensive line. “He is an exceptional leader and a great kid,” Miller said. “He leads by example and is definitely someone to look out for.”
Key returners • Wyatt Barton, Sr. (NG, G)
Key losses • Isaiah Shearer (RB)
The next wave • Tanner MacIntosh, Soph. (RB, FS)