Parowan will get a refresh as first-year coach Carter Miller takes over. The Rams are ready for a revamp after going winless in region play and missing the playoffs for the third straight season.
Junior Porter Wood will be the starter at quarterback this season. Last year’s starter, Jake Matheson, moves to receiving the ball instead of throwing it.
Wood “is big and athletic with a lot of potential,” Miller said. “He is a perfect fit for our option- offense attack. He is big and tough, which allows him to be just as much a threat running the ball as he is passing the ball. He has a great arm and is very accurate.”
The Rams don’t have any gimme games on the schedule. Parowan needs a signature win this season to build from. It’s probably out of reach for a complete turnaround, but getting a foundation in place is paramount.
PAROWAN RAMS
Coach • Carter Miller, first year
Last season • 3-6, 0-4 in Class 1A South; Did not make the playoffs
State title game appearances • 1989
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Altamont, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Millard, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Layton Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Rich, 4 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Kanab, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 • at Milford, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Wood steps into a huge role, and he will need to get any jitters out of the way quickly. Senior running back Ethan Guyman ran for more than 1,000 yards last season, one of the lone bright spots. Lucky for the Rams, Guyman is back to cap his high school career. Junior Trey Jense will get more opportunities this season behind Guyman with Cody Howard (591 yards, three TDs) gone.
Ball hawks • The Rams don’t have much depth at wide receiver, and the team only tallied 730 yards receiving last season. Senior Trevor Bassett returns, but he only had seven receptions for 134 yard last season. Juniors Tanner Johnson and Matheson will try to make up the difference. “They are a very unselfish group that is willing to do whatever it takes for our team to be successful,” Miller said. “They know their roles in our offense as an extra blocker, and they accept that role doing it to the best of their abilities.”
In the trenches • Miller praised the linemen, calling them “perfect for the offense we run.” The line has plenty of players to watch, including returning starters Wade Howard and Taylor Howard. There are several other players who could break out this season, including senior Ethan Murphy and juniors Daniel Horton and Dixon Jones. “We are very excited for this group and think they are going to be the strength of our team,” he said. “They are quick off the ball and won’t back down to anyone.”
Hit men • The Rams will run a 3-4 scheme that will be able to conform to any opponent’s offense. “We have a bend but don’t break philosophy,” Miller said. Senior middle linebacker Porter Miller will be key for the defense. Miller had 125 tackles at Canyon View in the Class 3A last season. “Porter is big, fast and has a great nose for the ball,” coach Miller said. “He is a natural leader and has been a huge part of helping install our defensive scheme this summer.” Matheson, Guyman and Bassett will lead the backfield.
Key returners • Ethan Guyman, Sr. (RB/DB); Jake Matheson, Sr. (WR/DB); Taylor Howard, Sr. (OL/DL); Wade Howard, Sr. (OL/DL); Trevor Bassett, Sr. (WR/DB)
Key losses • Cody Howard, RB/MLB; Nathan Goodman, WR/FS
The next wave • Porter Wood, Jr. (QB); Trey Jense, Jr. (RB/LB); Austin Robison, Sr. (RB/LB); Brenin Johnson, Sr. (TE)