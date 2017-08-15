Ball hawks • The Rams don’t have much depth at wide receiver, and the team only tallied 730 yards receiving last season. Senior Trevor Bassett returns, but he only had seven receptions for 134 yard last season. Juniors Tanner Johnson and Matheson will try to make up the difference. “They are a very unselfish group that is willing to do whatever it takes for our team to be successful,” Miller said. “They know their roles in our offense as an extra blocker, and they accept that role doing it to the best of their abilities.”