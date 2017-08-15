After a promising start to last season with victories over Timpanogos and Maple Mountain in the first three weeks, first-year coach Rhett Bird and his North Sanpete Hawks couldn’t maintain the momentum.
Despite only managing to garner a single region win last season, North Sanpete proved it has pieces to build upon when it finished its season with a 34-18 upset of Morgan.
Bird and the Hawks, only two years removed from winning a share of the Class 3A South title and a playoff game, will be looking to get back to that level of consistency with four returning starters on each side of the ball.
NORTH SANPETE HAWKS
Coach • Rhett Bird, second year
Last season • 4-5, 1-4 in 3A South
State title game appearances • 2008
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Tooele, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Cedar City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Manti, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Juab, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior Spencer Steadman returns as the starting quarterback, but he’ll have to shake off some rust after being knocked out midway through last season. Steadman threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns before then sophomore Chance Clawson stepped in. Don’t sleep on Clawson also coming into the offensive backfield to make some plays with the running back situation remaining relatively unknown.
Ball hawks • Junior Cesar Lemus is a player who Bird and the Hawks coaching staff have been waiting to reach the varsity level. At 5 foot 9 and 150 pounds, Lemus won’t dominate with his physical attributes, but his field awareness and knack for finding open spaces will make him the most valuable weapon on the perimeter for the Hawks. Expect several guys to make out the remainder of the receiving corps.
In the trenches • Seniors Cooper Rosenlund and Ignacio Vasquez return to anchor the offensive front, while junior Dustin Ashworth looks to build upon his 13-tackle season on the defensive line.
Hit men • After racking up 24 tackles, two interceptions and a sack last season, sophomore Payton Clawson looks poised to become a monster in the middle of the defense. Junior Maison Burgess will be another big hitter in the defensive backfield after recording 21 tackles last season.
Key returners • Spencer Steadman, Sr. (QB); Payton Clawson, So. (LB); Dustin Ashworthe, Jr. (DT)
Key losses • Waylon Atkinson, RB/CB (674 yards rushing, 4 TD; 360 yards receiving, 4 TD); Haden Poulson, RB (268 yards, 5 TD); Isaac Peterson, DL/LB/DB (53 tackles, 2 sacks); Holden Atkinson, WR/FS (123 yds, 3 TD; 45 tackles)
The next wave • Cesar Lemus, Jr. (WR/DB); Chance Clawson, Jr. (QB)