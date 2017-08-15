Behind center • After a 782-yard, seven-touchdown season a year ago, senior Kaygen Canfield returns for his third season as the starting quarterback. Senior Drake Marsh also returns as a starter at running back after gaining 173 yards on 49 carries last season, but expect his presence to be felt a lot more with the absence of Gage Kaneko. Senior McCoy Christensen also will be a factor at halfback with junior Texas transplant Braxton Jeppsen also seeing time in the backfield.