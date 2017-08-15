No one expected Bear River to make much noise after back-to-back losing seasons, but the Bears turned out to be the surprise of Class 3AA after going 5-2 in the 3AA North, winning a playoff game and nearly upending Dixie in the state quarterfinals.
While the offense continually struggled to maintain drives last season, the Bear River defense is what kept the Bears in the hunt. They held five different opponents to to less than 10 points.
Not only do the Bears return a good portion of last year’s defense, but there are some key offensive players coming back who should alleviate some of the growing pains felt last season.
BEAR RIVER BEARS
Coach • Chris Wise
Last season • 8-4, 5-2 in 3AA North; Lost to Dixie 26-25 in 3AA state quarterfinals
State championships • 2003, 2004, 2006
Other state title game appearances • 1985, 1986, 1990, 1994
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Box Elder, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • West Jordan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Morgan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Sky View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Logan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • Ogden, 7 p.m.
Behind center • After a 782-yard, seven-touchdown season a year ago, senior Kaygen Canfield returns for his third season as the starting quarterback. Senior Drake Marsh also returns as a starter at running back after gaining 173 yards on 49 carries last season, but expect his presence to be felt a lot more with the absence of Gage Kaneko. Senior McCoy Christensen also will be a factor at halfback with junior Texas transplant Braxton Jeppsen also seeing time in the backfield.
Ball hawks • The Bears have to replace a lot of graduated talent in the receiving corps, but senior Jacob Olsen returns some varsity experience after a 10-reception season last year. Expect juniors Parker Coombs (WR), Bradey Brown (WR) and Wyatt Jeppesen (TE) to make plays through the air for the more balanced Bear River offense.
In the trenches • Seniors Walker Wise (6 foot, 215 pounds) and Makayden Kent (6-0, 210) return on the offensive line, but the remainder of the front five could feature untested seniors or underclassmen. Senior Easton Payne will be the lone returning starter on the defensive front but at 6-3 and 235 pounds, he should clog a lot of space at the line of scrimmage.
Hit men • The strength of the Bear River defense will be in the linebacking corps, with seniors Christensen and Tate Porter returning in the middle. Christensen finished second in tackles with 48 and first in sacks with four last season, while Porter racked up 29 tackles and a sack.
Key returnees • Kaygen Canfield, Sr. (QB/FS); McCoy Christensen, Sr. (LB/RB); Tate Porter, Sr. (LB); Easton Payne, Sr. (FB/DE)
Key losses • Gage Kaneko, RB (328 yards, 2 TD); Gunner Sorensen, WR/LB (258 yards, 4 TD; 43 tackles, 2 INT); Bryken Jensen, LB (61 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack)
The next wave • Braxton Jeppsen, Jr. (RB/DB); Parker Coombs, Jr. (WR); Wyatt Jeppesen, Jr. (TE)