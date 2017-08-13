Behind center • Depth at quarterback wasn’t really an issue for Union until both of its senior quarterbacks went out with injuries in the same game. That meant that a sophomore and freshman took their places at signal-caller. The coach expects that Lincoln Labrum (6 foot 2, 175 pounds) will be able to roll into this season based upon his experience as a ninth-grade starter. “I thought the guys rallied around him well,” the coach said. Senior Jarom Miller (5-10, 190) is set to be the primary back, but it’ll be without a year of experience behind him. Miller hurt an ACL in the last practice session of preseason last year and didn’t play a down.