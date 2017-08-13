Behind center • Jeno Bins (5 foot 11, 185 pounds) may not have been the featured back during last season since Lincoln Powers rushed for more than 1,600 yards, but he did get his hands on the ball a number of times. In fact, Bins’ 773 yards on 70 carries amounts to a healthy 11.0 yards per carry average during his junior season. “He was a playmaker, and we expect him to do the same thing for us this year,” Lewis said. Tooele’s starting quarterback is also back. Austin Meono (5-10, 150) started every game as a sophomore. “Last year, he was more of a runner, a hand-off guy,” said Lewis, who said that more will be expected this time around.