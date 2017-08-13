Ball hawks • Christiansen might be inclined to throw the ball more, if Richins is up to it. That’s because, according to the coach, the current group of receivers “marks the first time we’ve been really deep. It’s a battle at wide receiver, and we’ve never had that before.” Juniors Austin Woodhouse (5-10, 150) and Conner Kincaid (5-9, 135), as well as Drake Schlappi, lead the contingent. The Stallions have more potential receivers in senior Conner McKay (6-1, 190) and junior Jake Spaulding (6-0, 160) at tight end. Look for McKay and Woodhouse to use their ball-honing skills in the defensive secondary, too.