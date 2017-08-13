In the trenches • Not to apply any pressure, but coach Grajek can’t emphasize any more the importance of senior Porter Fox (5-9, 208) at center. “He’s kind of the cornerstone. It all starts with the line, and that sets the tempo,” Grajek said. Fox will double as a tackle on defense, as will senior linemen Wyatt McNeil (6-2, 235) and senior Gordon Hermansen (5-10, 190). McNeil will be at tackle offensively and defensively, while Hermansen will be an offensive guard and defensive end. Sargent will be a starter at offensive guard as well, while senior Cole Stubbs (6-3, 165) is another returner at defensive end for the Wildcats.